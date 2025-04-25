Indicators: Net Volume
Artem, the only thing this indicator lacks is a choice in the input parameters of drawing between line and histogram. I have already made it for myself, but this is your indicator, so if you add such a choice to it, I think people will only thank you. Regards, Vladimir.
You have Tick by default - why do you have different curves on the tick curve when you change the TF? What is the point if you have to read ticks and not TFs?
Real volum does not work at all on any tf
Alex Renko #:
You have Tick by default - why do you have different curves on the tick curve when you change the TF? What is the point if you have to read ticks and not TFs?
You have Tick by default - why do you have different curves on the tick curve when you change the TF? What is the point if you have to read ticks and not TFs?
It is natural - different timeframes will have different amount of tick volumes. The higher the timeframe, the more ticks per bar.
Automated-Trading :
Author: Artyom Trishkin
Tick volume in Forex shows how many times the price has changed over a selected period and does not take into account the type of transaction. That is, on the tick volume can not make a conclusion about who prevails in the market, bulls or bears. We can only judge about the trading activity. In this case the indicator will show the pressure very relatively. Usually such indicator is called Market-Delta.
Automated Trading :Up up up up
Author: Artyom Trishkin
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Net Volume:
The "Net Volume" indicator shows the volume taking into account the pressure of sellers and buyers
Author: Artyom Trishkin