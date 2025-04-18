Help with order sizing

New comment
 

Hi everyone, I'm looking for a lot size that will be result in margin used equal to 1% of account balance across the different instruments

I'm looking for a lot size calculation that will "normalise" any forex pair/commodity/crypto to use a margin equal to 1% of my account balance per trade (no stop loss or take profit). Basically have "margin used" determine my lot size for my EA, margin used must be 1% of account balance regardless of which instrument is being traded. I have functions to pull each variable but I'm having trouble putting them together. I just need a few examples of how to calculate it. I think I'm over-thinking it.


 I've used the below links as help but to no avail.

https://forums.babypips.com/t/mt4-market-watch-contract-specification-margin-percentage/131161/4

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/425460

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants


Account balance: $100,000

Deposit/account currency: AUD

Leverage 30:1

Example 1 calc: EURCAD

Example 2 calc: AUDUSD

Example 3 calc: Wheat

Example 4 calc: XAGEUR

Example 5 calc: XAGAUD


My dodgy calc that I'm currently using which is completely incorrect but gives a ball park lot size that's manageable

Lot=MathFloor(((((Bal*0.01)/0.033)/MarginPerLot)/10)/2/Step)*Step;


Working data from broker in images below




Margin Calculation ? - How to Calculate Margin for a single open trade?
Margin Calculation ? - How to Calculate Margin for a single open trade?
  • 2022.05.19
  • Alan Ray Northam
  • www.mql5.com
At the bottom of the mt4 terminal when the trade tab is selected mt4 shows the following parameters: --->  balance: equity: margin: free margin: margin level:
 

Margin is not just depends on the leverage, it's also depend on the lot size, symbol and broker. So you should try OrderCalcMargin(). However, this function may not 100% fit your strategy because it requires lot size as an input.

I think it's more meaningful when risk mgt based on stop lot level not margin, then calculate the lot size.

Neil Cave
Neil Cave
  • 2025.04.18
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Nguyen Tuan Son #:

Margin is not just depends on the leverage, it's also depend on the lot size, symbol and broker. So you should try OrderCalcMargin(). However, this function may not 100% fit your strategy because it requires lot size as an input.

I think it's more meaningful when risk mgt based on stop lot level not margin, then calculate the lot size.

Thanks for your input Nguyen. I'll have a look at OrderCalcMargin() function. I need to know what lot size I can buy of an instrument/pair/commodity for 1% of the current account balance I hope that explains it better.

 
Neil Cave #:

Thanks for your input Nguyen. I'll have a look at OrderCalcMargin() function. I need to know what lot size I can buy of an instrument/pair/commodity for 1% of the current account balance I hope that explains it better.

You're welcome. I understand your idea. However, this may cause a problem in some cases. For example:

- Your 1% = $100, 1 lot size requires $200 margin => You decide to reduce lot size to 0.5 and expect that it costs $100 => 0.5 just requires $50 of margin (because margin based on size) => Circling constraints problem.

- Some symbols may require $0 margin at all sizes => 1% account = unlimited lot size.

Anyway, this one may more complex than you think. For more details, you can see the symbol properties, it usually has a table of margin required for lot size ranges.

 
Nguyen Tuan Son #:

You're welcome. I understand your idea. However, this may cause a problem in some cases. For example:

- Your 1% = $100, 1 lot size requires $200 margin => You decide to reduce lot size to 0.5 and expect that it costs $100 => 0.5 just requires $50 of margin (because margin based on size) => Circling constraints problem.

- Some symbols may require $0 margin at all sizes => 1% account = unlimited lot size.

Anyway, this one may more complex than you think. For more details, you can see the symbol properties, it usually has a table of margin required for lot size ranges.

Yeah I was just looking at the tables. 


New comment