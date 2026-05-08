Indicators: ZigZag Fibo
Automated-Trading:Ok
Author: Cahyo Hadi Prasetyo
This is a great addition to the ZigZag indicator. Could you add at least 1 alert level for the Retracement level and Expansion level? I would even considering requesting a project here with MQL5 freelance program if necessary. Thank you for sharing.
The more, the merrier...
Nikolay Kositsin, 2011.11.09 11:54ZigZag indicator allowing to set Fibo levels at two last extremums.
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ZigZag Fibo:
Original ZigZag MT4 with added automatic fibonacci
Author: Cahyo Hadi Prasetyo