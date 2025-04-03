FX Trend Indicator not attaching to the charts
I'm experiencing an issue with the FX Trend indicator, which I acquired from the marketplace, as it is not attaching to my charts. I've already corresponded with indicator's developer, and based on our communication it appears that my installation and setup procedures are correct. The developer has recommended that I contact MQL5 support for your reference I've attached the screenshots documenting the problem. Thank you in advance for your attention.
the way to contact support is go to link at bottom of every page of this website called "Contacts and requests". There you will get a bot and you explain your issue, then, wait for them to accept your "ticket" and you can then, give them link to your thread here.However, if you have not activated your product, and it is less than 7 days since you purchased it, then, imo you should consider to request refund via your purchase page of your profile page; as it may take longer than 7 days for support to respond.
I'm experiencing an issue with the FX Trend indicator, which I acquired from the marketplace, as it is not attaching to my charts. I've already corresponded with indicator's developer, and based on our communication it appears that my installation and setup procedures are correct. The developer has recommended that I contact MQL5 support for your reference I've attached the screenshots documenting the problem. Thank you in advance for your attention.
It is written on your screenshot. You can read the journal to check it (it is written there).
Anyway, the first person to contact is the seller (developer of this product). Because the Market sellers should provide the support to their clients/buyers.
We have been in contact already and he did everything right. Community tab was filled, and his purchases appear correctly, but even after a reinstallation of the tool he was unable to load it correctly.
Hence I sent him to the users forum to check if anyone else may had a similar issue before because I never experienced such a weird terminal behaviour.
We have been in contact already and he did everything right. Community tab was filled, and his purchases appear correctly, but even after a reinstallation of the tool he was unable to load it correctly.
Hence I sent him to the users forum to check if anyone else may had a similar issue before because I never experienced such a weird terminal behaviour.
There are two simple reasons about why Market product is not attaching to the chart:
- the activation was lost (in this case - the buyer should delete this purchase from Metatrader and install it once again from same Metatrader;
- Community tab filling issue.
I checked his screenshots here and I see that he did not fill Community tab (according to his screenshot of Metatrader journal).
Because the filling of Community tab of MT5 is happened in immediate way, but we need to wait for the about 1 minutes or more for MT4 after we filled and pressed "OK" for example, so it may be the reason.
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I'm experiencing an issue with the FX Trend indicator, which I acquired from the marketplace, as it is not attaching to my charts. I've already corresponded with indicator's developer, and based on our communication it appears that my installation and setup procedures are correct. The developer has recommended that I contact MQL5 support for your reference I've attached the screenshots documenting the problem. Thank you in advance for your attention.