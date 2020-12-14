Problem of Indicator Text appearance in MT4
after installing any indicator in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures.
i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same.
if anyone is already experienced the similar problem and solved please help me out.
You probably have a UHD/4K Display and the indicators you are using are probably old or not properly coded to deal with UHD/4K displays!
You will have to contact the authors of the said indicators and request updated versions.
You probably have a UHD/4K Display and the indicators you are using are probably old or not properly coded to deal with UHD/4K displays!
You will have to contact the authors of the said indicators and request updated versions.
You probably have a UHD/4K Display and the indicators you are using are probably old or not properly coded to deal with UHD/4K displays!
You will have to contact the authors of the said indicators and request updated versions.
Most likely the scaling setting for the OS. People set it to compensate for the 4k.
Check if your settings are at 100%. I'm guessing they are higher. If so, set them back to 100% and check your MT4 again.
Windows 7:
Windows 10:
Hello, i also facing a weird problem with my MT4. after installing any EA in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures . i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same. if anyone is already experienced the similar
Please learn how to take a screenshot of your platform chart instead of taking a photo of your screen.
You can right click on your chart and select "Save as picture"Are you sure that the earlier posts will not solve your problem?
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i am facing a weird problem with my MT4.
after installing any indicator in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures.
i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same.
if anyone is already experienced the similar problem and solved please help me out.
Thank you.