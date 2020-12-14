Problem of Indicator Text appearance in MT4

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Hello,
i am facing a weird problem with my MT4.
after installing any indicator in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures.
i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same.
if anyone is already experienced the similar problem and solved please help me out.
Thank you.
Files:
screen1.jpg  257 kb
screen2.jpg  177 kb
screen3.jpg  368 kb
[Deleted]  
kh1604: i am facing a weird problem with my MT4.
after installing any indicator in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures.
i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same.
if anyone is already experienced the similar problem and solved please help me out.

You probably have a UHD/4K Display and the indicators you are using are probably old or not properly coded to deal with UHD/4K displays!

You will have to contact the authors of the said indicators and request updated versions.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

You probably have a UHD/4K Display and the indicators you are using are probably old or not properly coded to deal with UHD/4K displays!

You will have to contact the authors of the said indicators and request updated versions.

Yes, it is 4K resolution. I tried by adjusting the screen resolution but same result. Thank you for your suggestion.
 
Fernando Carreiro:

You probably have a UHD/4K Display and the indicators you are using are probably old or not properly coded to deal with UHD/4K displays!

You will have to contact the authors of the said indicators and request updated versions.

If this happens with ALL indicators, then this is most likely a bug in the platform. Should be sent to the service desk.
 

Most likely the scaling setting for the OS. People set it to compensate for the 4k.

Check if your settings are at 100%. I'm guessing they are higher. If so, set them back to 100% and check your MT4 again.

Windows 7:

 

Windows 10: 

 

 
Hello, i also  facing a weird problem with my MT4. after installing any EA in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures . i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same. if anyone is already experienced the similar
 
Hamidreza Mirzabeygi:
Hello, i also  facing a weird problem with my MT4. after installing any EA in my MT4 i am getting the texts congested like the attached pictures . i have tried reinstalling the MT4 and result remains same. if anyone is already experienced the similar

Please learn how to take a screenshot of your platform chart instead of taking a photo of your screen.

You can right click on your chart and select "Save as picture"

Are you sure that the earlier posts will not solve your problem?
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