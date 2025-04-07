Indicators: Breakout Finder by LonesomeTheBlue
its not working , no arrows at all
it doesn't show anything in the chart
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Breakout Finder by LonesomeTheBlue:
This is the exact conversion from pine script code by LonesomeTheBlue.
Author: Yashar Seyyedin