Indicators: Breakout Finder by LonesomeTheBlue

New comment
[Deleted]  

Breakout Finder by LonesomeTheBlue:

This is the exact conversion from pine script code by LonesomeTheBlue.

Breakout Finder by LonesomeTheBlue

Author: Yashar Seyyedin

 
its not working , no arrows at all
[Deleted]  
Sufian #:
its not working , no arrows at all
Hello. Try on different symbols and time frames. If too large or too little lookback input chosen it would not load.
 
I try put in EURUSD H1, GBPUSD H1, and XAUUSD H1 it didn't show anything. 
 
it doesn't show anything in the chart
[Deleted]  
Mikhael Kurniawan #:
it doesn't show anything in the chart

Hello. I guess this is a market closed issue. Let the market open and try again. If you are using in market closed you can use it in strategy tester.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Hello. I guess this is a market closed issue. Let the market open and try again. If you are using in market closed you can use it in strategy tester.

the result is the same after market open

New comment