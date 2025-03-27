I can not see little triangle for chart shift on MT5. I want to my chart shifted to the middle. Please help
this is the chart shift button, a chart can also be shifted with code
Click on the shift button, then you can move the triangle.
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I can not see little triangle for chart shift on MT5. I want to my chart shifted to the middle. Please help