Indicators: FVG based Momentum Detection

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FVG based Momentum Detection:

This is an indicator that evaluates FVGs in the inputted "window_size" to detect momentum or trend strength.

FVG based Momentum Detection

Author: Yashar Seyyedin

 
Yashar Seyyedin:

FVG based Momentum Detection:

Author: Yashar Seyyedin

nice work

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

nice work

Thanks  Lorentzos!

 
that is actually a great idea! great work man. 

you can use this to identify untapped levels of FVG.
 
Nice work man 
 
Please help me get this indicator 
 
Emmanuel Nimusiima #:
Please help me get this indicator 
Some one please help me 
[Deleted]  
Emmanuel Nimusiima #:
Some one please help me 

Generally we cannot say how you use an indicator... It is totally your job to understand the concept and use it. Personally I created this for use in EAs.

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