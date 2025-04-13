Indicators: FVG based Momentum Detection
Yashar Seyyedin:
Author: Yashar Seyyedin
nice work
that is actually a great idea! great work man.
you can use this to identify untapped levels of FVG.
you can use this to identify untapped levels of FVG.
Nice work man
Please help me get this indicator
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FVG based Momentum Detection:
This is an indicator that evaluates FVGs in the inputted "window_size" to detect momentum or trend strength.
Author: Yashar Seyyedin