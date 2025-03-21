Downloaded HTML is not last update on Server
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Trading Systems section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. I have moved this thread.
Hi guys,
I am trying to download ForexFactory news from its page: https://www.forexfactory.com/Calendar
I am using URLDownloadToFileW from urlmon.dll
Downloaded HTML file is not last updated file on server.
this ↓ is what is downloaded from MQL code. As you see Actual values can not be seen/updated yet.
But when I use my browser, all values are over there.
1- what can be probable issue?
2- I read all parameters of URLDownloadToFileW function, there is not any argument that can force to download last update! Am I right?