Datacenter connecting failed [6]

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Does anyone know the cause of this issue? Running MT4 on a VPS is giving me the following error. I tried searching for others who had the same issue on this forum but couldn't find a definite solution.

At first, I thought it was an issue with the VPS's internet connection, but what surprises me is that I am running two terminals simultaneously, both using the same broker. However, only one terminal encounters the error, while the other terminal runs normally without any issues.

Does anyone know what the issue might be?





 
Ask your broker?
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