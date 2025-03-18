Where to store the NeuralNetworkModel File for the Strategy Tester ?
Andreas Alois Aigner:I have moved your topic to the "Expert Advisors and Automated Trading" section. Please keep this in mind for future reference.
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
I have moved your topic to the "Expert Advisors and Automated Trading" section. Please keep this in mind for future occasions.
I have moved your topic to the "Expert Advisors and Automated Trading" section. Please keep this in mind for future occasions.
Thanks will do.
It's strange. maybe this is a MacOS/Wine issue?
cos when I look at the data folder and print out the folder its trying to look for it
It cannot load it.
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MQL5: язык торговых стратегий для MetaTrader 5, позволяет писать собственные торговые роботы, технические индикаторы, скрипты и библиотеки функций
Andreas Alois Aigner #:
Thanks will do.
It's strange. maybe this is a MacOS/Wine issue?
cos when I look at the data folder and print out the folder its trying to look for it
It cannot load it.
On meta editor click File click Open common folder.
Place it there
then if you open the file manually append a |FILE_COMMON in the parameters.
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Hello!
I have trained a neural network and have the MyModel.net file but the EA or Strategy Tester cannot find the file.
1) I am supposed to put the model into the MQL5/Files folder for the EA to work on a chart using the common directory. But the EA cannot find it.
2) Also the strategy tester cannot find the MyModel.net even though I have put it in the Tester/Files folder in the root as well as in the MQL5/Tester/Files directory.
Where is the correct place to put this model.net?
Rgs
Andreas