Where to store the NeuralNetworkModel File for the Strategy Tester ?

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Hello!

I have trained a neural network and have the MyModel.net file but the EA or Strategy Tester cannot find the file.

1) I am supposed to put the model into the MQL5/Files folder for the EA to work on a chart using the common directory. But the EA cannot find it.

2) Also the strategy tester cannot find the MyModel.net even though I have put it in the Tester/Files folder in the root as well as in the MQL5/Tester/Files directory.

Where is the correct place to put this model.net?

Rgs

Andreas




 
Andreas Alois Aigner:
I have moved your topic to the "Expert Advisors and Automated Trading" section. Please keep this in mind for future reference.
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
I have moved your topic to the "Expert Advisors and Automated Trading" section. Please keep this in mind for future occasions.

Thanks will do.

It's strange. maybe this is a MacOS/Wine issue? 

cos when I look at the data folder and print out the folder its trying to look for it


It cannot load it. 

Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
  • 2025.03.18
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: язык торговых стратегий для MetaTrader 5, позволяет писать собственные торговые роботы, технические индикаторы, скрипты и библиотеки функций
 
Andreas Alois Aigner #:

Thanks will do.

It's strange. maybe this is a MacOS/Wine issue? 

cos when I look at the data folder and print out the folder its trying to look for it


It cannot load it. 

On meta editor click File click Open common folder.

Place it there 

then if you open the file manually append a |FILE_COMMON in the parameters.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

On meta editor click File click Open common folder.

Place it there 

then if you open the file manually append a |FILE_COMMON in the parameters.

oh sweet thanks!  Thats the one!

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