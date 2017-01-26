Setting parameters EA: reading '*.set' file

I have the '*.set' file for an EA. In the MT5 user guide I read that this file is located in Tester directory. 

How can I open this '*.set' file to read its content? Also, should it have the same root name as its EA for it to be applied to the EA?

For tester.

For a chart.

 
The   .set  file can go wherever you like,  once you have the EA o your char goto it's Properties then click Load and find the  .set file,  this will import the settings from the  .set file into your EA.
 
Thanks for your replies!
 
Need help for seting file expert set for stop lose any buddy can help me please i will Share The EA If your share the seting for stop lose. after i tray its use good. Look on this picture the EA not have stop lose need file expert set for STOP LOSE
