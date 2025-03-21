Indicator Validation
Have you chosen the correct category:
You can't do this
include\\candlestickpatterns"
for uploading to the marketplace.
You have to load the indicator as a resource
#property copyright "rod reis" #property version "1.00" #include <CandlestickType.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_label1 "" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 1 #resource "\\Indicators\\include\\candlestickpatterns.ex5" input int InpPeriodSMA =10; input bool InpAlert =true; input int InpCountBars =1000; input color InpColorBull =DodgerBlue; input color InpColorBear =Tomato; input bool InpCommentOn =true; input int InpTextFontSize=8; string prefix="Patterns "; datetime CurTime=0; int signal = 0; double signalbuffer[]; int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,signalbuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); ResetLastError(); signal=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\include\\candlestickpatterns", 0, 0, 0, signal ); Print("Signal Buffer = ",signal," error = ",GetLastError()); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
in this case the "include" folder where your indicator "candlestickpatterns" is located should be located within the data directory "Indicators" folder
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Im trying to validate a indicator in mql5 market, but:
the onCalculate part is ok.
The indicator run with no errors and works fine.
Any idea about why i got this error -1?