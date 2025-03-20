What is the list of Forex Calendar News that creates a big price strike?
Hello,
Could you please provide a list of Forex calendar news events that typically result in significant price movements (more than 500 pips) in the Forex market?
For example:
- USD Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): Average price movement is 500–1000 pips.
- USD Consumer Price Index (CPI): Price movement ranges between 700–1200 pips.
- CHF Consumer Price Index (CPI): Price movement ranges between 400–700 pips.
Similarly, could you please share a list of other high-impact Forex events that cause substantial price movements?
Note : Not all High Impact news create just big price change.
Thank you!
I am not asking the direction or exact price movements of any events. Please read my post clearly. I am asking what are the events which can bring big price strike and high volatility to the market
High impacted news events may provide big price movement (by definition) - in theory.
So, go to calendar and check them -
High impacted news events may provide big price movement (by definition) - in theory.
Yes but only few of them creating 500 point price change. I found some like i mentioned above in original thread. If you know any other you can point me to those events. Thank you
High impacted news events are providing the big price movement - by definition (but in theory only).
To compare it into practics so you need to check already passed news events ...
Because high impacted or medium/low impacted news events - they are just forecasting which analytics are providing for every calendar.
Yes, it is forecasting ...
--------------------
Example:
- one calendar estimated Initial Jobless Claims as high impacted news event for some date;
- the other calendar estimated this Initial Jobless Claims as medium news event for samw date.
Why? Because they have their own analytical teams which are providing the forecasting levels and estimating the impact.
And how does it go into reality? You need to check already passed news event ...
Because there are no news event which is providing 500point price change on one direction all the time.
--------------------
My example.
I traded Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) during the long time (by NewsTrader EA which wa suploaded to this forum by source code with many versions).
This Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) is high impacted news event, right? But, sometimes, the calendars (their analytical teams) are making mistake: the price did not move to 500 points in one direction in some date ...
--------------------
Thus, it always depends on forecasting - related to the calendar's forecasting about impact of news event and your forecasting as the trader (means: the trader should be professional in that).
- www.mql5.com
So, this ironic comment is correct:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is the list of Forex Calendar News that creates a big price strike?
Oleksandr Medviediev, 2025.03.15 10:22
If you know any other you can point me to those events.
I can rephrase your sentence above:
"If you know any news event which will move the price to 500 pips (pips or points?) on one direction next week - tell me, and I will make money with it. If I lose some money with your recommendation so you will refund my deposit."
:)
I am joking ... but it is exactly what you asked now on the forum.
------------------
PS.
This is NFP for this month (7th of March) -
Could you please provide a list of Forex calendar news events that typically result in significant price movements (more than 500 pips) in the Forex market?
Are you talking about 500 pips which is 4-digit pips, right?
So, how many pips?
You can look at it:
So, it is 409 points or 41 pips ... not 500 pips ... 41 pips only in both direction totally (in total).
It means - if you place buy stop order and sell stop order so those pending orders may be executed in almost simultanius way and those 2 orders may be closed in loss by stop loss for example.
-------------------
To make it shorter: it is really difficult to predict such a bit movement ... 500 pips? 500 points (50 pips) is difficult as well ...
Analytical teams together with news websites are working hard to make some fumdamental forecasting related to big price movement to one direction ... but it is really difficult process ...
You can get the script CalendarStatsByEvent.mq5 from the algotrading book and slightly modify it for your purposes (highlighted in yellow):
for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(events); ++i) { ResetLastError(); if(CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(events[i].id, values, from, to)) { CalendarEventStats event = {events[i].id, events[i].name, CalendarEventStats::importances[events[i].importance], ArraySize(values), 0}; for(int j = 0; j < ArraySize(values); j++) { const int bar = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, values[j].time, true); if(bar > Distance - 1) { const int h = iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH, Distance, bar - (Distance - 1)); const int l = iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, Distance, bar - (Distance - 1)); if(h > -1 && l > -1) { event.points += (long)fabs((iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, h) - iLow(_Symbol, _Period, l)) / _Point); } } } PUSH(stats, event); } }
The green line calculates price movements near specific news events.
As a result you can get a table with statistics like that (MQ Demo, EURUSD, H1, default settings, that is EU news for a year, 2 bars impact estimation), sorted by points of cumulative volatility:
[id] [name] [importance] [count] [points] [ 0] 999010029 "ECB President Lagarde Speech" "High" 57 14335 [ 1] 999010020 "ECB Executive Board Member Lane Speech" "Medium" 43 7876 [ 2] 999520001 "CFTC EUR Non-Commercial Net Positions" "Medium" 92 7757 [ 3] 999010014 "ECB Vice President de Guindos Speech" "Medium" 31 7721 [ 4] 999500003 "S&P Global Composite PMI" "Medium" 26 6353 [ 5] 999500002 "S&P Global Services PMI" "Medium" 26 6353 [ 6] 999010033 "ECB Executive Board Member Schnabel Speech" "Medium" 33 6197 [ 7] 999010035 "ECB Executive Board Member Elderson Speech" "Medium" 27 5967 [ 8] 999040006 "Consumer Confidence Index" "Low" 44 5801 [ 9] 999500001 "S&P Global Manufacturing PMI" "Medium" 26 5623 [10] 999010034 "ECB Supervisory Board Member McCaul Speech" "Medium" 27 5060 [11] 999030026 "CPI" "Low" 26 4407 [12] 999030025 "CPI excl. Energy and Unprocessed Food y/y" "Low" 26 4407 [13] 999030024 "CPI excl. Energy and Unprocessed Food m/m" "Low" 26 4407 [14] 999030011 "CPI m/m" "Medium" 26 4407 [15] 999030027 "Core CPI" "Medium" 26 4407 [16] 999030012 "Core CPI y/y" "Medium" 26 4407 [17] 999030013 "CPI y/y" "High" 26 4407 [18] 999030010 "Core CPI m/m" "Low" 26 4407 [19] 999020002 "Eurogroup Meeting" "Medium" 64 3993 [20] 999010003 "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference" "High" 16 3904 [21] 999010024 "ECB Monetary Policy Statement" "Medium" 16 3904 [22] 999060001 "Sentix Investor Confidence" "Low" 24 3657 [23] 999010006 "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision" "High" 15 3497 [24] 999010007 "ECB Interest Rate Decision" "High" 15 3497 [25] 999010015 "ECB Marginal Lending Facility Rate Decision" "Medium" 15 3497 [26] 999010023 "Official Reserve Assets" "Low" 22 2860 [27] 999030005 "PPI m/m" "Low" 13 2758 [28] 999030006 "PPI y/y" "Low" 13 2758 [29] 999030008 "Industrial Production y/y" "Low" 13 2724 [30] 999030007 "Industrial Production m/m" "Medium" 13 2724 [31] 999010019 "ECB Households Loans y/y" "Medium" 23 2688 [32] 999010026 "ECB Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y" "Low" 23 2688 [33] 999010027 "ECB Private Sector Loans y/y" "Low" 23 2688 [34] 999010018 "ECB M3 Money Supply y/y" "Low" 23 2688 [35] 999010002 "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts" "Medium" 9 2616 [36] 999030020 "Unemployment Rate" "Medium" 13 2460 [37] 999040003 "Industrial Confidence Indicator" "Low" 22 2359 [38] 999040005 "Economic Sentiment Indicator" "Medium" 22 2359 [39] 999040008 "Industry Selling Price Expectations" "Low" 22 2359 [40] 999040004 "Services Sentiment Indicator" "Low" 22 2359 [41] 999040007 "Consumer Price Expectations" "High" 22 2359 [42] 999040002 "Business Climate Indicator" "Low" 22 2318 [43] 999010016 "Current Account" "Low" 24 2157 [44] 999010017 "Current Account n.s.a." "Low" 24 2121 [45] 999500004 "S&P Global Construction PMI" "Medium" 13 2106 [46] 999030016 "GDP q/q" "Medium" 11 1891 [47] 999030017 "GDP y/y" "Medium" 11 1891 [48] 999030019 "Trade Balance n.s.a." "Medium" 12 1886 [49] 999030018 "Trade Balance" "Medium" 12 1886 [50] 999010008 "ECB Economic Bulletin" "Medium" 9 1827 [51] 999030004 "Retail Sales y/y" "Low" 13 1771 [52] 999030003 "Retail Sales m/m" "Low" 13 1771 [53] 999030021 "CPI excl. Tobacco m/m" "Low" 13 1651 [54] 999030022 "CPI excl. Tobacco y/y" "Low" 13 1651 [55] 999030014 "Construction Output m/m" "Low" 13 1636 [56] 999030015 "Construction Output y/y" "Low" 13 1636 [57] 999050001 "ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator" "Medium" 22 1626 [58] 999010001 "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting" "Medium" 10 1100 [59] 999030002 "Employment Change y/y" "Low" 6 1069 [60] 999030001 "Employment Change q/q" "Low" 6 1069 [61] 999010036 "ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech" "Medium" 5 1013 [62] 999030028 "Employment Level" "Medium" 5 959 [63] 999020003 "EU Leaders Summit" "High" 15 905 [64] 999010031 "ECB Supervisory Board Member Fernandez-Bollo Speech" "Medium" 3 706 [65] 999010025 "ECB Bank Lending Survey" "Low" 7 605 [66] 999010030 "ECB Supervisory Board Member af Jochnick Speech" "Medium" 3 574 [67] 999010028 "ECB Financial Stability Review" "Medium" 4 562 [68] 999030009 "Labour Cost Index" "Low" 4 400 [69] 999030023 "Wage Costs y/y" "Medium" 4 400 [70] 999020001 "Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting" "Medium" 4 145
NB. When the script runs the very 1-st time it may hang for a while because of the calendar base downloading. Then rerun it again.
Disclaimer: this is just a draft, not tested, edit according to your needs and bugfindings. ;-)
- www.mql5.com
I traded Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) during the long time (by NewsTrader EA which wa suploaded to this forum by source code with many versions).
Can you provide me link to the NewsTrader EA in this forum.
"If you know any news event which will move the price to 500 pips (pips or points?) on one direction next week - tell me, and I will make money with it. If I lose some money with your recommendation so you will refund my deposit."
:)
I am not asking News Direction Tips or predictions. I am looking for list of news which can create big price strike, so i will take a chance and try to Trade it with strategy (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).
Are you talking about 500 pips which is 4-digit pips, right?
In 5 Digit. Some peoples says Pips = Points. Some says 1 Pip = 10 Points.
Can you provide me link to the NewsTrader EA in this forum.
It was many years ago, and there are several old threads on the forum with this EA with many versions (former tsd forum threads).
You can use search to find (I do not have time to deep search for this EA now).
---------------------------------
I am not asking News Direction Tips or predictions. I am looking for list of news which can create big price strike, so i will take a chance and try to Trade it with strategy (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).
There is no such a list. You can make this list and share it to all of us.
As I told before - those news events are high impacted news events which can create big price strike in theory by definition. But in reality - it may be different from one month/week to an other one.
My example:
I created such the list for coming news events during the weekend (for the next week), and I did it every weekend for the coming week (and placed some results on the forum and for Schedule EA's text file which was on the forum as well - and which is used this text file for trading).
It was many years ago on former tsd forum. And I know - it is very difficult job, and I will not do it anymore.
So, sorry ...
---------------------------------
In 5 Digit. Some peoples says Pips = Points. Some says 1 Pip = 10 Points.
It is related to the brokers, because the price on the chart and the time of the price on the chart (together with the time of news events on the chart) - all of them are related to the brokers only. And the pips value is in 4 digit for now.
---------------------------------
Yes, you can make your own research for everything and share the results to all of us.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Could you please provide a list of Forex calendar news events that typically result in significant price movements (more than 500 pips) in the Forex market?
For example:
Similarly, could you please share a list of other high-impact Forex events that cause substantial price movements?
Note : Not all High Impact news create just big price change.
Thank you!