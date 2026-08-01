VPS IPs has blocked
How to fix this?
I can't find anywhere to contact mql5 company for this case.
ip block by mq does not stop connection to trading server, unless you are using the installer from this website.
Did you ask your vps provider for support?
There were/are several malicious attacks from some providers, which are blocked hereinafter.
See:
No connection to MQ: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/108948/page2#comment_19285479
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/359127#comment_19959318
So look for another provider and check them with a MQ-Demo account, is easy and costs nothing :)
- 2008.06.11
- uef
- www.mql5.com
ip block by mq does not stop connection to trading server, unless you are using the installer from this website.
Did you ask your vps provider for support?
I have ask them but they tell me they can't do anything and advise me to contact mql5 direct
There were/are several malicious attacks from some providers, which are blocked hereinafter.
See:
No connection to MQ: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/108948/page2#comment_19285479
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/359127#comment_19959318
So look for another provider and check them with a MQ-Demo account, is easy and costs nothing :)
Yes, I used one day to try anything to access mql5 but not successly, then I realised my IP has been blocked. This is a big VPS provider but now they are blocked!!!
There were/are several malicious attacks from some providers, which are blocked hereinafter.
See:
No connection to MQ: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/108948/page2#comment_19285479
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/359127#comment_19959318
So look for another provider and check them with a MQ-Demo account, is easy and costs nothing :)
get your facts straight mate. I use a vpn for extra security, and I often have to change my vpn ip address because of this website blocking my ip address.
Just because vpn recycles their ip addresses, does not mean that they are malicious.
I’m also affected. I resell VPS with hundreds of IPs, and they blocked them for no reason, simply claiming that they belong to Zomro's subnet. But in reality, they are from a different VPS provider, not Zomro. They even told us to switch to another provider, but I’m really worried that other providers might get blocked in the future as well.
This is so ridiculous, especially since I’m completely innocent.
But in reality, they are from a different VPS provider, not Zomro.
This is your thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/482727
Zomro
I wonder, if you blocked Zomro's subnet,But Vultr started being banned two days ago.
Why wasn't it blocked years ago when there was news about Zomro being banned?
How can I check which VPS providers do not use Zomro's subnet to prevent this issue permanently?
I wonder, if you blocked Zomro's subnet,But Vultr started being banned two days ago.
Why wasn't it blocked years ago when there was news about Zomro being banned?
How can I check which VPS providers do not use Zomro's subnet to prevent this issue permanently?
You can ask the service desk about it.
May be - your VPS provider became a subnet of Zomro two days ago ... because we never know how the traffic/internet is moved from one datacenter to an other one ...
Your VPS provider has datacenter as big building with computers, right? If not so your VPS provider is reseller (same with you) ....
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Zomro with subnets were banned for criminal activity of subnets. If you (as subnet of Zomro) need more details so ask the service desk about it.
How can I check which VPS providers do not use Zomro's subnet to prevent this issue permanently?
Many forum members are using external VPS providers with not a problem at all.
But the discussion (and recommendation) about external VPS providers is prohibited on the forum. So, you can look at the other forums related to recommendations for example.
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Example.
- If you look for exteral VPS provider so ask him about the following: "I need WebView2 installed, and I need TLS 1.2 support to be enabled (in case of Windows 7 or Windows 2012 server for example), and I need Windows 64-bit".
- If VPS provider replied: "WebView2? What is that? TLS 1.2? We do not know ... 64-bit Windows? Why do you need it ... 32-bit Windows is enough for you" - so I never pay money to him.
Because VPS provider should be more professional than I am (he must teach me about what to do ... but in reality - I was teaching them ...).
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How to fix this?
I can't find anywhere to contact mql5 company for this case.