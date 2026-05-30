Discussing the article: "MQL5 Trading Toolkit (Part 8): How to Implement and Use the History Manager EX5 Library in Your Codebase"
Hello author, thank you for your code. Have you tested its performance? How fast is it under a large number of orders?
Hello hini, thanks for your interest in the article. It's fast as it returns the queried results in milliseconds even when working with a large number of historical orders, but that depends on how fast your computer is.
Good day
I have downloaded the .zip file. How do I install it in Metatrader 5 please?
I have downloaded the .zip file. How do I install it in Metatrader 5 please?
Good day! Here's how to install the files:
In MetaEditor, go to File → Open Data Folder. This will open your MT5 data directory. From there, navigate into the MQL5 folder.
Since the subfolders don't exist yet, create them manually and copy the files as follows:
Copy the .ex5 library files (HistoryManager.ex5 and PositionsManager.ex5) to MQL5\Libraries\Wanateki\Toolkit\HistoryManager\
Copy the .mqh header files (HistoryManager.mqh and PositionsManager.mqh) to MQL5\Include\Wanateki\Toolkit\HistoryManager\
Copy all EA source files to MQL5\Experts\Wanateki\HistoryManager\
Copy all Script source files to MQL5\Scripts\Wanateki\HistoryManager\
Once the files are in place, open and compile any EAs and scripts you'd like to use, then restart MetaTrader 5 and everything should be ready to go.
Let me know if you run into any issues!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: MQL5 Trading Toolkit (Part 8): How to Implement and Use the History Manager EX5 Library in Your Codebase.
Discover how to effortlessly import and utilize the History Manager EX5 library in your MQL5 source code to process trade histories in your MetaTrader 5 account in this series' final article. With simple one-line function calls in MQL5, you can efficiently manage and analyze your trading data. Additionally, you will learn how to create different trade history analytics scripts and develop a price-based Expert Advisor as practical use-case examples. The example EA leverages price data and the History Manager EX5 library to make informed trading decisions, adjust trade volumes, and implement recovery strategies based on previously closed trades.
In previous articles, I walked you through developing a robust and comprehensive History Management EX5 library designed to streamline how you interact with trade histories in MetaTrader 5. This powerful library enables you to effortlessly scan, retrieve, sort, categorize, and filter all types of trade histories—whether it’s closed positions, pending orders, or deal histories—directly from your MetaTrader 5 account. Building on that foundation, this article takes the final step by showing you how to efficiently integrate the History Manager library into your MQL5 projects.
I will provide a detailed breakdown of the functions available in the EX5 library, complete with clear explanations and practical examples. These real-world use cases will not only help you understand how each function works but also demonstrate how to apply them in your trading strategies or analysis tools. Whether you’re a beginner looking to enhance your coding skills or an experienced developer seeking to optimize your workflow, this guide will equip you with the knowledge and tools to harness the full potential of the History Manager library. By the end of this article, you’ll be able to implement this versatile library with confidence and start leveraging its capabilities to manage trade histories more efficiently than ever before.
Author: Wanateki Solutions LTD