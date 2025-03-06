Any bugs in Android build 4883?
I am not able to open a chart from the Trade menu. This happens both on tablet and smartphone. I updated the smartphone today from build 4700 and no issues in that release.
You can open the chart from the bottom tab or from the navigation drawer and change the symbol in the upper left corner of the chart. In the next build, switching to the chart from the menu in the trading window will be available.
In what form would such an action from the menu be more convenient, only with opening the chart by symbol or with selecting a position or order for editing?
You can open the chart from the bottom tab or from the navigation drawer and change the symbol in the upper left corner of the chart. In the next build, switching to the chart from the menu in the trading window will be available.
In what form would such an action from the menu be more convenient, only with opening the chart by symbol or with selecting a position or order for editing?
Thank you. It was fine the way it was, I used it frequently to check on open positions or to set TP and SL for new orders.
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I am not able to open a chart from the Trade menu. This happens both on tablet and smartphone. I updated the smartphone today from build 4700 and no issues in that release.