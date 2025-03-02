Can't delete certain pairs in Market Watch MetaTrader 4, even if you hide them, it can't be deleted
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Rian Rismawan:Can someone help me?, i can't delete exotic pairs in marketwatch MT4 which these pairs interfere with my mt4 indicator activity, please help
The reason you can't hide them, is probably because ...
- ... you either have open charts on them, or ...
- ... you have open trades on those symbols, or ...
- ... something else that is dependant on them.
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Can someone help me?, i can't delete exotic pairs in marketwatch MT4 which these pairs interfere with my mt4 indicator activity, please help