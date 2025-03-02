Can't delete certain pairs in Market Watch MetaTrader 4, even if you hide them, it can't be deleted

New comment
 

Can someone help me?, i can't delete exotic pairs in marketwatch MT4 which these pairs interfere with my mt4 indicator activity, please help

marketwatch

[Deleted]  

Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893

And please don't write in ALLCAPS. It is considered shouting and rude.

[Deleted]  
Rian Rismawan:Can someone help me?, i can't delete exotic pairs in marketwatch MT4 which these pairs interfere with my mt4 indicator activity, please help

The reason you can't hide them, is probably because ...

  • ... you either have open charts on them, or ...
  • ... you have open trades on those symbols, or ...
  • ... something else that is dependant on them.
New comment