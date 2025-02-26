dpi reading not updating - page 3
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hence why i said " outcome aint unpredicable" :D
ehehehe
No, just use the DPI. MetaTrader is a classical Windows GUI so it does not use any other metric besides the DPI.
why not
i have a font size lets say 16
On 1280 x 1024
when i drop down to 800x600 it looks too big , to match the same "real size" on the monitor i have to drop to 12 font size
so i think -maybe wrong- it should be a 2 step calculation (expecially since there is no way to measure the dpi across resolution changes)[the gui is based on the font size for ease]
Nice thanks
So essentially the method is :
It looks good on this screen , what is this screen dpi
Adapt to fit to that on other screens
and add the resolution into the mix too somehow
best to keep to single metric dpi, and then the user can change the window size to suite. Hopefully windows does not put the borders of the window off the landscape (haha)
Changing the font size in the "Ease of Access" Windows panel, does not change the font size on the MetaTrader charts.
It only changes the menu and a few other elements, but not the chart (see examples below).
So if you want your graphic object text to be proportional to other chart text such as the legend text, then use only the DPI setting to scale.
this is the best formula i could come up with that kept a
drawn text inside a "real life box" as consistently as possible
i guess a real test would be to have it draw a 3 cm tall text on the creators monitor and if it were 3cm on our monitors too it'd be correct.
i guess.
thanks for the tips guys
however if a user has a dual monitor that is registered as extra screen width by mt5 and it breaks the formula
you mean like mine 2560 x 1080 -- aspect 21:9 or ones at work with aspect 32:9? (haha)
you mean like mine 2560 x 1080 -- aspect 21:9 or ones at work with aspect 32:9? (haha)
he means. if you have two monitors with different specifications the images on the second monitor may not match what you see in the first monitor.