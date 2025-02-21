Customise options of right click on active trade
zaywong: Does anyone know how to remove or shift "close position" option when right click on any active trades? At times I'll mis-click and accidentally clicked on "Close position" instead of "Modify or Delete"
An alternative is to double-click the trade in the S/L or T/P zone and it will bring up the Modify Position panel.
Thanks for the advice. I wonder if the creator realised such QOL adjustments will be helpful to everyone out there
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Hi guys.
Does anyone know how to remove or shift "close position" option when right click on any active trades?
At times I'll mis-click and accidentally clicked on "Close position" instead of "Modify or Delete"
Thanks in advance