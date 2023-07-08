VPS disappeared after reinstalling MT5

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Hello,

My VPS is now gone after reinstalling MT5, not sure what happened. I am using the same account as well to log in to as I used before.
 
Shade FX:
Hello,

My VPS is now gone after reinstalling MT5, not sure what happened. I am using the same account as well to log in to as I used before.

Try these sites - is your rented VPS still not showing up?


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Try these sites - is your rented VPS still not showing up?


Just tried this and no still not showing
 
Shade FX #Just tried this and no still not showing

Are you sure you are logged in correctly under Tools/Options/Community or as shown in the picture "Login to MQL5.community"?

 
Shade FX:
Hello,

My VPS is now gone after reinstalling MT5, not sure what happened. I am using the same account as well to log in to as I used before.

Your VPS is here (listed): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
So, open MT5, login to your trading account (which is same by accoubt/server to be listed on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions ),
fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and check Metatrader journal for the correctness of filling).

It should work in case you did everything in correct way, and if you are on Windows 10 64 bit with MT5 build 3802 (for example).

 

In case this helps:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS Server Icon disappeared from MT4 and MQL5 account BUT EA still working on VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.06.21 13:00

The technicians have informed me that there is no problem with the MQL5 VPS service, you have several MQL5 accounts and you have confused them.

Have in mind that it's against MQL5.com rules to have multiple MQL5 accounts.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Your VPS is here (listed): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
So, open MT5, login to your trading account (which is same by accoubt/server to be listed on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions ),
fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and check Metatrader journal for the correctness of filling).

It should work in case you did everything in correct way, and if you are on Windows 10 64 bit with MT5 build 3802 (for example).


I understand, however, its not showing my VPS underneath subscriptions and i know I purchased one through MT5, when I check on MQL5 subscriptions I do not have any.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

In case this helps:


This isn't my exact issue.

 
Shade FX #This isn't my exact issue.

I advise you to contact the service desk where you can check what is happening.

We do not have access to this type of information (subscriptions, purchases, etc.) and cannot help you except to give you the recommendations we have been giving you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I advise you to contact the service desk where you can check what is happening.

We do not have access to this type of information (subscriptions, purchases, etc.) and cannot help you except to give you the recommendations we have been giving you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

This is all automated chat, is there a real person I can talk to? I want to make sure I am not getting consistently charged. I added my card to the account and everything
 
Shade FX #This is all automated chat, is there a real person I can talk to? I want to make sure I am not getting consistently charged. I added my card to the account and everything

If you continue to chat with the bot, you will finally be able to post a ticket where you will talk to a physical person.

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