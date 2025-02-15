Could someone PLEASE help me getting all this to work!
dcaxelcock:
I have tried everything to get my algo to trade for me from tradingview, to pineconnector to metatrader 5. I simply can not find someone to just help walk me thru it. Ill even pay someone if you can help me! And the latest thing is now that picture is popping up.
I have tried everything to get my algo to trade for me from tradingview, to pineconnector to metatrader 5. I simply can not find someone to just help walk me thru it. Ill even pay someone if you can help me! And the latest thing is now that picture is popping up.
Your EA requires DLL calls, but MQL5 VPS doesn't allow them, so you can't migrate your EA to your MQL5 VPS.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
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I have tried everything to get my algo to trade for me from tradingview, to pineconnector to metatrader 5.
I simply can not find someone to just help walk me thru it.
Ill even pay someone if you can help me! And the latest thing is now that picture is popping up.