Is this MQL5 Cloud Network fee correct in my sceanrio?
- You can ask Google with: "site:mql5.com Optimiz agents cost"
- Here are some results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/460345
Just look at your site: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/verynewuser/agents/jobs and you'll see how much time your task would have taken normally like:
How much does an MQL5 Cloud Network Agent costs ?
- 2023.04.11
- Stan
- www.mql5.com
Hello, so I am running a backtest and I don't want to punish my pc with the tests. So I am wondering how much a single Agent costs for MT5...
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Using MQL5 Cloud Network setting, I tried to backtest my EA for historical data between 1st June 2024 and 12 February 2025. It shows 196,800 passes are needed and already charged $158.78 from my balance. After about 80% testing I see the message Not Enough Money.
Am I being charged too much?