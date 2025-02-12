Is this MQL5 Cloud Network fee correct in my sceanrio?

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Using MQL5 Cloud Network setting, I tried to backtest my EA for historical data between 1st June 2024 and 12 February 2025. It shows 196,800 passes are needed and already charged $158.78 from my balance. After about 80% testing I see the message Not Enough Money.

Am I being charged too much?

 
  1. You can ask Google with: "site:mql5.com Optimiz agents cost"
  2. Here are some results:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/460345

Just look at your site: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/verynewuser/agents/jobs and you'll see how much time your task would have taken normally like:


PS. Try to optimize your EA by using the Profiling in the Editor, remove the graphics if possible, think if you need ticks or ...
How much does an MQL5 Cloud Network Agent costs ?
How much does an MQL5 Cloud Network Agent costs ?
  • 2023.04.11
  • Stan
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, so I am running a backtest and I don't want to punish my pc with the tests. So I am wondering how much a single Agent costs for MT5...
 

I see this:



Is the price justified?

 
Carl Schreiber #:
if you need ticks

Can you elaborate on your sentence "if you need ticks"? What is the alternative of using ticks?

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