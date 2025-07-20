I was backtest 10,000 steps and it took 50 minuts and it cost $9.45 in MQL5 Cloud !!!

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Sir,

I backtested into 10,000 steps optimisation and it took 50 minutes and cost $9.45 in MQL5 Cloud !!!

Please see attached this Photo


Anyone have good solution low cost in MQL5 Cloud ?
Files:
Screenshot_u253_LI.jpg  637 kb
 
Vikram J U:

Sir,

I backtested into 10,000 steps optimisation and it took 50 minutes and cost $9.45 in MQL5 Cloud !!!

Please see attached this Photo


Anyone have good solution low cost in MQL5 Cloud ?
Imagine a hosting that offers you 1300 Core CPU and only cost you 6500$ per month...

I would say that you won't find it any cheaper.
 
The important thing is not the time it took, what you paid for is the time it saved you.  It seems like an exceptional price to me.

 
Enrique Enguix #:
The important thing is not the time it took, what you paid for is the time it saved you.  It seems like an exceptional price to me.

Superb logic <3

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Vikram J U:

Sir,

I backtested into 10,000 steps optimisation and it took 50 minutes and cost $9.45 in MQL5 Cloud !!!

Please see attached this Photo


Anyone have good solution low cost in MQL5 Cloud ?
Your picture shows 3 days working time, not 50 minutes.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Your picture shows 3 days working time, not 50 minutes.

it is estimated time for passes if NOT to use Cloud. 

real time is more or less same as he claims. 

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Your picture shows 3 days working time, not 50 minutes.

Sorry Sir,

Because I am unable to update this post. 


Before I invested $10 dollar.

After I backtested into 10,000 steps optimisation and it took 50 minutes and cost $9.60 !!!   (Please see this attached photo)

But its too expensive, they charge is too way much nothing...

Files:
Screenshot_n272_LI.jpg  351 kb
 
Vikram J U #:

Sorry Sir,

Because I am unable to update this post. 


Before I invested $10 dollar.

After I backtested into 10,000 steps optimisation and it took 50 minutes and cost $9.60 !!!   (Please see this attached photo)

But its too expensive, they charge is too way much nothing...

The time it took on your side is irrelevant. You make to Cloud agents working for around 3 days in total.

For an agent with PR=100, 1 hour of work is 0.04 USD.

So 3 days of work would be : 0.04*3*24 = 2.88 USD.

Your 9.60 seems effectively high, you need to write to the ServiceDesk to get some explanation. And please keep us posted about it.

Price Calculation - MQL5 Cloud Network - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
This section describes the formula of price calculation for providing and using the agents of the MQL5 Cloud Network. Tester agent productivity...
[Deleted]  
@Alain Verleyen #:

The time it took on your side is irrelevant. You make to Cloud agents working for around 3 days in total.

For an agent with PR=100, 1 hour of work is 0.04 USD.

So 3 days of work would be : 0.04*3*24 = 2.88 USD.

Your 9.60 seems effectively high, you need to write to the ServiceDesk to get some explanation. And please keep us posted about it.

Back in 2017 when I tested it, I also got charged much more than what the calculations say it should be.

Using the MetaQuotes price calculation, I should have been charged $11.49, but I got charged $21.56 which is almost double.

It could be that one also has to factor in the PR of the agents that run the tests, but unfortunately that information is not provided in the report.

So, it is somewhat difficult to judge how much one will be charged in the end.

EDIT: Also, notice how in my example there were more agents than the number of passes, which also does not make much sense.

 
Vikram JU :

Signore,

Ho eseguito il backtest dell'ottimizzazione di 10.000 passaggi e ci sono voluti 50 minuti e mi è costato $ 9,45 in MQL5 Cloud !!!

Si prega di vedere in allegato questa foto


Qualcuno ha una buona soluzione  a basso costo  in  MQL5 Cloud?

Se può farti ridere

in questo momento ho terminato un'ottimizzazione "completa" ma con OHLC per un totale di sole 4.375 variabili ed è costata 5,50€. No comment

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