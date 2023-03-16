MT5 says "not enough money" to use the Cloud Network when there is money
MQL5 states that there needs to be at least 1 USD of balance to use the Cloud Network and I have significantly more than that, which appears in MT5 too. Haven't been able to find out why I get this Journal error. Any suggestions are welcome.
- Not enough money for cloud network
- Errors, bugs, questions
- cloud problem
Peat Walker: MQL5 states that there needs to be at least 1 USD of balance to use the Cloud Network and I have significantly more than that, which appears in MT5 too. Haven't been able to find out why I get this Journal error. Any suggestions are welcome.Show your journal log please.
Peat Walker #: I don't think it's a money problem. When I log into MQL5, it says "financial operations are limited" so that must be the problem. I'll report back if not.
And did you not notice that next to the message "financial operations are limited" it states, "contact technical support" with a link?
Then do as it states, click on the link and contact them, asking for clarification on the situation.
Fernando Carreiro #:Yes I did that the moment I saw it - I would not have posted here if I saw that message first. There was no good reason for me to expect there to be an issue, since I have enough money in the account and the error message states insufficient funds, when that is obviously not the case. Better for it to say "Unknown error: check MQL5 Account" rather than falsely providing an insufficient funds error.
Then do as it states, click on the link and contact them, asking for clarification on the situation.
And did you not notice that next to the message "financial operations are limited" it states, "contact technical support" with a link?
Then do as it states, click on the link and contact them, asking for clarification on the situation.
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