Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap"
1 update the scripts to use your address or local host 127.0.0.1
2 in tools options web request url add the address you are using
4 make sure all of the Python parts are installed
install matplotlib
pip install pandas
pip install Flask seaborn and Numpty if necessary
3 start the flask app on that address by running the python file with the address you are using
- www.mql5.com
Thank You Chris for all your ideas and publications, definitely helpful stuff. For this article. to get it to work I need to make some setting appropriate to my environment after rechecking Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow - MQL5 Articles Which Maybe are helpful to others
1 update the scripts to use your address or local host 127.0.0.1
2 in tools options web request url add the address you are using
4 make sure all of the Python parts are installed
install matplotlib
pip install pandas
pip install Flask seaborn and Numpty if necessary
3 start the flask app on that address by running the python file with the address you are using
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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap.
The flow of the market is determined by the forces between bulls and bears. There are specific levels that the market respects due to the forces acting on them. Fibonacci and VWAP levels are especially powerful in influencing market behavior. Join me in this article as we explore a strategy based on VWAP and Fibonacci levels for signal generation.
In our previous Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we examined a VWAP-based strategy that focused on how VWAP levels could influence market decisions—signaling a buy when the price was above VWAP and a sell when it was below. However, relying solely on VWAP can be problematic, particularly during periods of extreme market conditions when reversals may occur.
In this article, we take our analysis one step further by combining VWAP with Fibonacci levels to generate trading signals. Fibonacci retracement levels help identify potential areas of support and resistance, and when paired with VWAP, they can enhance the robustness of your trading strategy. We begin by explaining the underlying concepts, then outline the key functions in both the MQL5 EA and the Python script. Next, we delve into additional function details and discuss the expected outcomes, before summarizing the key insights.
Author: Christian Benjamin