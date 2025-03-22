Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap"

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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap.

The flow of the market is determined by the forces between bulls and bears. There are specific levels that the market respects due to the forces acting on them. Fibonacci and VWAP levels are especially powerful in influencing market behavior. Join me in this article as we explore a strategy based on VWAP and Fibonacci levels for signal generation.

In our previous Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we examined a VWAP-based strategy that focused on how VWAP levels could influence market decisions—signaling a buy when the price was above VWAP and a sell when it was below. However, relying solely on VWAP can be problematic, particularly during periods of extreme market conditions when reversals may occur.

In this article, we take our analysis one step further by combining VWAP with Fibonacci levels to generate trading signals. Fibonacci retracement levels help identify potential areas of support and resistance, and when paired with VWAP, they can enhance the robustness of your trading strategy. We begin by explaining the underlying concepts, then outline the key functions in both the MQL5 EA and the Python script. Next, we delve into additional function details and discuss the expected outcomes, before summarizing the key insights.

Author: Christian Benjamin

 
Thank You Chris for all your ideas and publications, definitely helpful stuff. For this article. to get it to work I need to make some setting appropriate to my environment after rechecking  Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow - MQL5 Articles Which Maybe are helpful to others 

1  update the scripts to use your address or local host 127.0.0.1

2  in tools options web request url add the address you  are using 

4 make sure all of the Python parts are installed 

install matplotlib

pip install pandas

pip install Flask seaborn and Numpty if necessary 

3  start the flask app on that address by running the python file  with the address you are using 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores a new dimension of analysis using external libraries specifically designed for advanced analytics. These libraries, like pandas, provide powerful tools for processing and interpreting complex data, enabling traders to gain more profound insights into market dynamics. By integrating such technologies, we can bridge the gap between raw data and actionable strategies. Join us as we lay the foundation for this innovative approach and unlock the potential of combining technology with trading expertise.
 
linfo2 #:
Thank You Chris for all your ideas and publications, definitely helpful stuff. For this article. to get it to work I need to make some setting appropriate to my environment after rechecking  Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow - MQL5 Articles Which Maybe are helpful to others 

1  update the scripts to use your address or local host 127.0.0.1

2  in tools options web request url add the address you  are using 

4 make sure all of the Python parts are installed 

install matplotlib

pip install pandas

pip install Flask seaborn and Numpty if necessary 

3  start the flask app on that address by running the python file  with the address you are using 

Hello linfo2
You are absolutely right on the additional notes you provided. Many thanks to you🔥.
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