Unable to work and run the mql5 signal [redacted] after subscription to the signal

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I cannot run the mql5 signal after subscription. It does not work. Here is the message from my journal. How to solve this issue?

IR    0    10:27:38.280    Terminal    Vantage International MT5 x64 build 4755 started for Vantage International Group Limited
LK    0    10:27:38.281    Terminal    Windows 11 build 22631, 12 x 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, AVX2, 4 / 15 Gb memory, 93 / 474 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, GMT+8
NQ    0    10:27:38.281    Terminal    C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\AE2CC2E013FDE1E3CDF010AA51C60400
MG    0    10:27:39.665    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (USDCAD.pc,H1) loaded succesfully
ED    0    10:27:39.725    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (XAUUSD.pc,H4) loaded succesfully
OJ    0    10:27:39.801    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (NZDUSD.pc,Daily) loaded succesfully
OM    0    10:27:39.894    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (AUDUSD.pc,Daily) loaded succesfully
MP    0    10:27:39.983    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (GBPUSD.pc,Daily) loaded succesfully
OQ    0    10:27:39.988    MQL5.community    activated for 'foryourhonour39', balance: 417.00 (frozen: 417.00)
KD    0    10:27:40.121    Indicators    custom indicator Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5 (EURUSD.pc,Weekly) loaded succesfully
CK    0    10:27:40.181    Indicators    custom indicator Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5 (AUDUSD.pc,Weekly) loaded succesfully
PJ    0    10:27:40.185    Indicators    custom indicator ZigZag (EURUSD.pc,Weekly) loaded succesfully
NO    0    10:27:40.202    Indicators    custom indicator ZigZag (AUDUSD.pc,Weekly) loaded succesfully
LO    0    10:27:40.216    Network    '1748517': authorized on VantageInternational-Live through Access Server 38 - SG (ping: 265.59 ms, build 4410)
KL    0    10:27:40.216    Network    '1748517': previous successful authorization performed from 113.211.208.165 on 2025.02.04 04:04:48
GL    0    10:27:40.228    MQL5.chats    activated for 'foryourhonour39'
FI    0    10:27:40.263    Indicators    custom indicator Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5 (EURNZD.pc,Weekly) loaded succesfully
DM    0    10:27:40.284    Indicators    custom indicator ZigZag (EURNZD.pc,Weekly) loaded succesfully
NM    0    10:27:40.304    Indicators    custom indicator Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5 (NZDUSD.pc,Daily) loaded succesfully
HM    0    10:27:40.321    Indicators    custom indicator ZigZag (NZDUSD.pc,Daily) loaded succesfully
DG    0    10:27:40.349    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (EURNZD.pc,Daily) loaded succesfully
RI    0    10:27:40.388    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (EURUSD.pc,M1) loaded succesfully
KO    0    10:27:40.445    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (AUDJPY.pc,M1) loaded succesfully
OS    0    10:27:40.682    Network    '1748517': terminal synchronized with Vantage International Group Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 977 symbols, 0 spreads
OP    0    10:27:40.682    Network    '1748517': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
CG    0    10:27:41.398    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (EURCHF.pc,H4) loaded succesfully
ND    0    10:27:41.466    Indicators    custom indicator MACD Classic Smoothed (AUDNZD.pc,H4) loaded succesfully
QG    0    10:27:42.308    Network    '1748517': scanning network for access points
HN    0    10:27:48.845    Signal    '1748517': 'Primexar Gold3' for 'foryourhonour39' subscription found, 2025.03.03 expiration, disabled
QL    2    10:27:48.845    Signal    '1748517': signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
JP    0    10:27:55.150    Network    '1748517': scanning network finished
CE    0    10:29:26.882    Signal    '1748517': subscription enabled
LS    0    10:29:27.337    Signal    '1748517': 'Primexar Gold3' for 'foryourhonour39' subscription found, 2025.03.03 expiration, enabled
RO    0    10:29:27.337    Signal    '1748517': money management: use 5% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USC, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: disabled
QP    0    10:29:27.337    Signal    '1748517': connecting to signal server
JD    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol GBPUSD.c not found
IM    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol EURUSD.c not found
KD    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol XAGUSD.c not found
GL    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol XAUUSD.c not found
LD    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol USDJPY.c not found
OM    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol AUDUSD.c not found
KD    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol USDCAD.c not found
CM    1    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': symbol NZDUSD.c not found
JH    0    10:29:28.412    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has balance 1 672 267.53 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 20 090.92 USC, leverage 1:1000
FE    0    10:29:28.431    Signal    '1748517': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 0.001% (old value 0.00%)
LS    0    10:29:28.431    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has position [#10461131 sell 44 XAUUSD.c 2801.12]
HD    0    10:29:28.431    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has position [#10461895 sell 44 XAUUSD.c 2829.00]
PG    2    10:29:28.431    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found
LQ    2    10:29:28.431    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found
JN    0    10:29:28.431    Signal    '1748517': synchronization finished successfully
HJ    0    10:29:29.393    Signal    '1748517': ping to signal server 239.34 ms
OQ    0    10:30:21.093    Signal    '1748517': 'Primexar Gold3' for 'foryourhonour39' subscription found, 2025.03.03 expiration, enabled
JN    0    10:30:21.093    Signal    '1748517': money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USC, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: disabled
PN    0    10:30:21.093    Signal    '1748517': connecting to signal server
OJ    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol GBPUSD.c not found
PS    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol EURUSD.c not found
FJ    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol XAGUSD.c not found
RR    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol XAUUSD.c not found
EJ    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol USDJPY.c not found
JS    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol AUDUSD.c not found
FJ    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol USDCAD.c not found
NS    1    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': symbol NZDUSD.c not found
OF    0    10:30:22.284    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has balance 1 672 267.53 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 20 090.92 USC, leverage 1:1000
HD    0    10:30:22.301    Signal    '1748517': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 0.01% (old value 0.00%)
PQ    0    10:30:22.301    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has position [#10461131 sell 44 XAUUSD.c 2801.12]
HR    0    10:30:22.301    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has position [#10461895 sell 44 XAUUSD.c 2829.00]
LI    2    10:30:22.301    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found
PS    2    10:30:22.301    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found
FL    0    10:30:22.301    Signal    '1748517': synchronization finished successfully
MH    0    10:30:23.298    Signal    '1748517': ping to signal server 248.80 ms
MO    0    10:30:28.241    Signal    '1748517': 'Primexar Gold3' for 'foryourhonour39' subscription found, 2025.03.03 expiration, enabled
GL    0    10:30:28.241    Signal    '1748517': money management: use 5% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USC, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: disabled
HM    0    10:30:28.241    Signal    '1748517': connecting to signal server
QH    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol GBPUSD.c not found
JP    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol EURUSD.c not found
LI    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol XAGUSD.c not found
PP    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol XAUUSD.c not found
CH    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol USDJPY.c not found
PQ    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol AUDUSD.c not found
LH    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol USDCAD.c not found
LQ    1    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': symbol NZDUSD.c not found
QD    0    10:30:29.322    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has balance 1 672 267.53 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 20 090.92 USC, leverage 1:1000
OQ    0    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 0.001% (old value 0.01%)
JO    0    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has position [#10461131 sell 44 XAUUSD.c 2801.12]
NP    0    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': signal provider has position [#10461895 sell 44 XAUUSD.c 2829.00]
NK    2    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found
JE    2    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found
DM    0    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': synchronization finished successfully
MF    0    10:30:30.300    Signal    '1748517': ping to signal server 237.88 ms

I think it's probably caused by the symbol not found in my broker. Is it? i.e.: 

JE    2    10:30:29.342    Signal    '1748517': position XAUUSD.c skipped as no symbol found


 
This is the opened file from the message in the journal
Files:
20250204.log  17 kb
 
Wong Soon Lee #:
This is the opened file from the message in the journal

look to me that the suffex ". (dot) c" is not accepted or reassignable by the signal service. Did you check the signals terms? You obviously need to contact service desk. Ask them if they can add your suffex to the accepted list, OR ask for refund.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

look to me that the suffex ". (dot) c" is not accepted or reassignable by the signal service. Did you check the signals terms? You obviously need to contact service desk. Ask them if they can add your suffex to the accepted list, OR ask for refund.

what messages can I write to send to the service desk? Can you help me to write the messages here? Later I send to the service desk. Can ask for refund? and what is the link to contact customer service desk of mql5?
[Deleted]  
Wong Soon Lee #: what messages can I write to send to the service desk? Can you help me to write the messages here? Later I send to the service desk. Can ask for refund? and what is the link to contact customer service desk of mql5?
For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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