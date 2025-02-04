Unable to work and run the mql5 signal [redacted] after subscription to the signal
This is the opened file from the message in the journal
Files:
20250204.log 17 kb
Wong Soon Lee #:
This is the opened file from the message in the journal
This is the opened file from the message in the journal
look to me that the suffex ". (dot) c" is not accepted or reassignable by the signal service. Did you check the signals terms? You obviously need to contact service desk. Ask them if they can add your suffex to the accepted list, OR ask for refund.
Michael Charles Schefe #:what messages can I write to send to the service desk? Can you help me to write the messages here? Later I send to the service desk. Can ask for refund? and what is the link to contact customer service desk of mql5?
look to me that the suffex ". (dot) c" is not accepted or reassignable by the signal service. Did you check the signals terms? You obviously need to contact service desk. Ask them if they can add your suffex to the accepted list, OR ask for refund.
Wong Soon Lee #: what messages can I write to send to the service desk? Can you help me to write the messages here? Later I send to the service desk. Can ask for refund? and what is the link to contact customer service desk of mql5?For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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I cannot run the mql5 signal after subscription. It does not work. Here is the message from my journal. How to solve this issue?
I think it's probably caused by the symbol not found in my broker. Is it? i.e.: