Indicators: Fisher Indicator MT5
Automated-Trading:It's worst indicator I haven't seen such before. It always repaint 3 to 4 candles, so if you see past result it seems impressive but it's totally false indicator. Please don't waste time.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van
@allvpsmt5 #: It's worst indicator I haven't seen such before. It always repaint 3 to 4 candles, so if you see past result it seems impressive but it's totally false indicator. Please don't waste time.
It is stated in the description ...
This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives
It is repainting. Useless
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Fisher Indicator MT5:
Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van