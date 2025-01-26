Overview of all downloaded applications

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Hello

I am looking for an overview that lists all applications downloaded from the MQL5 Market and Codebase – whether free or purchased.

Is there anything like this on this website/in Metatrader?

Thank you for your answers.

 

Please write in English in this part of the forum.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/uhmann/market

 
uhmann:

Hello

I am looking for an overview that lists all applications downloaded from the MQL5 Market and Codebase – whether free or purchased.

Is there anything like this on this website/in Metatrader?

Thank you for your answers.

Press Ctrl+T in your MT5, then go to "Code Base" tab.

Good luck with your search!

 

Sorry Oleksandr

But what you described only gives a list of the bots currently in use, but I'm looking for a list of all the applications I've downloaded.

Thank you anyway.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

Please write in English in this part of the forum.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/uhmann/market

yeah this is just a list of applications that have changed their price since purchase but I am looking for a complete list

 
uhmann #:

yeah this is just a list of applications that have changed their price since purchase but I am looking for a complete list

It is the full list of purchases incl the free products you downloaded (which is related to your user name as uhmann).
For example - I have all the Market products which I purchsed or downloaded as free products starting from 2013.
Besides, you can check the activations for those products.

Your link is on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/uhmann/market

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It is not related to CodeBase (it is about the Market products only).

 

there should be hundreds

free_downloads related to uhmann

 
uhmann #:

there should be hundreds

Downloaded, installed and activated (means: used) - hundreds?
And products bought - how many? hundreds too?

It is not hundreds (because it is just the stats for Achievemnts).

All your products are listed here in your profile (excluding CodeBase) - which you installed and used at least one activation, for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/uhmann/market
 

My example:
I have "Free Downloads 59" in Achievements, but in reality - I just downloaded and installed on Metatrader several products only (12 products only).
And I can still see them in Metatrader (incl the product I bought in 2013).

Why 59 downloads and 12 products only listed in my profile?
Because I downloaded the products many times, and it is related to activations: my Windows was updated (one activation for the products was lost), I have 3 computers - 2 additional activations for all products was lost, and so on).
And when we are losing activation so we are downloading the product once again to Metatrader (from same Metatrader).

So, this stats page in profile is descovered the downloads (and it is not about how many products).

 
uhmann #:

yeah this is just a list of applications that have changed their price since purchase but I am looking for a complete list

No, this is a list of all your purchases and free downloads.

 
Ok I have about 80 bots from the market on my mt5, these are tested by me, but still not on this list
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