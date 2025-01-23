MetaQuotes ID — How do you delete/reset it on profile settings?
Your question does not make sense. The MQID is unique to your phone.
If you are still receiving some push notifications, then it means you have that MQID set in the options of a one or more desktop MetaTrader applications, on your computer on on VPS.
Your question does not make sense. The MQID is unique to your phone.
If you are still receiving some push notifications, then it means you have that MQID set in the options of a one or more desktop MetaTrader applications, on your computer on on VPS.
MQID is not related to any account. Anyone who knows your MQID can push out notifications to you. That is why I obfuscated your MQID in your original screenshot, to prevent others from knowing it and abusing it to spam you.
As for resetting/changing your MQID on your phone to a new one, I have no idea how to accomplish that. You should probably contact the service desk and ask for assistance to change your MQID on your phone.
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How do you delete/reset your MetaQuotes ID. When I hit the delete button it does nothing