MetaQuotes ID — How do you delete/reset it on profile settings?

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How do you delete/reset your MetaQuotes ID. When I hit the delete button it does nothing 


[Deleted]  
marcusfavor: How do you delete/reset your MetaQuotes ID. When I hit the delete button it does nothing 
After clicking "delete", it will show a strike-through on "MT4" and "Samsung", meaning that you then need to click on the [Save] button (once you have filled in your password to confirm).
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
After clicking "delete", it will show a strike-through on "MT4" and "Samsung", meaning that you then need to click on the [Save] button (once you have filled in your password to confirm).
That was it!!!! Thank you!!!! It's been bugging me for weeks now. 
 
marcusfavor #:
That was it!!!! Thank you!!!! It's been bugging me for weeks now. 
Do you need to uninstall MT4 off your phone to remove the MQID from your phone as well?
[Deleted]  
marcusfavor #: Do you need to uninstall MT4 off your phone to remove the MQID from your phone as well?

Your question does not make sense. The MQID is unique to your phone.

If you are still receiving some push notifications, then it means you have that MQID set in the options of a one or more desktop MetaTrader applications, on your computer on on VPS.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your question does not make sense. The MQID is unique to your phone.

If you are still receiving some push notifications, then it means you have that MQID set in the options of a one or more desktop MetaTrader applications, on your computer on on VPS.

I was trying to change/delete my MQID, because I'm getting push notification that isn't from any account I have. I deleted it from mql5, but the MQID is still the same number on my phone. 
[Deleted]  
marcusfavor #: I was trying to change/delete my MQID, because I'm getting push notification that isn't from any account I have. I deleted it from mql5, but the MQID is still the same number on my phone. 

MQID is not related to any account. Anyone who knows your MQID can push out notifications to you. That is why I obfuscated your MQID in your original screenshot, to prevent others from knowing it and abusing it to spam you.

As for resetting/changing your MQID on your phone to a new one, I have no idea how to accomplish that. You should probably contact the service desk and ask for assistance to change your MQID on your phone.

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