MetaQuotes ID (MQID) stolen or VPS hacked, getting spam MT4 push notifications all day long

Please advise. I'm getting push notifications from someone else. I did not give my MQID to anyone, I've only been using it on my VPS on my PC. So, (1) either someone mistyped his MQID into MT4 and consequently now made me receive his notifications or (2) someone stole my MQID from my VPS and is now using it to spam my phone. 

Now, how can I know what is happening? Can I change my MQID but still use same phone? I have the name of the guy but it could be someone is just using him. Any ideas?

 
Have you tried to reinstall the app to get a new MQID? Also, update your MQL5 profile

 

It's probably coming from someone in your friends list.

Please visit your profile page tab settings / notifications and deselect the unwanted sources.


 
I did. Several times. Thank you for the suggestion. AFAIK, MQID can not be changed (it's unique to a mobile device). What do you mean by "update"?
 
Good idea. But I don't think so. This is someone I don't know. It looks to me as if someone input my MQID into his MT4.

P. S. I have no idea who this Daniel Azumah Musah guy is.
 
This is happening with me too. Any solutions...
 
This is happening with me too. Any solutions...
Logout from your phone
