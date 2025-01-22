VPS

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I am getting serious lag time during times of volatility in the markets.  I show 125 ms on my MT5 screen.  However, my broker does not support a VPS for futures.  My broker says I can get a VPS from a number of places.  How will the MT5 platform recognize a third party VPS?  And will it work for futures, or do you have a suggestion.

Glen

 

You can check the following information:

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user

step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
  • 2023.10.17
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their tradi...
 

or left mouse click on this one and change the point to the other one -


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And check this summary post which may be related as well - post

VPS settings
VPS settings
  • 2020.10.15
  • meta-gameweaver
  • www.mql5.com
Hello everyone, I registered a VPS for a month...
 
125ms is a good ping. if your ping is this good, but you still think that you have lag, then, maybe the lag is not mt5, but rather your internet access.
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