panel around labels not working correctly
Is it possible to have a background for an indicator that sits behind labels and text. I am struggling to figure out how to do this.
Is there an option to use a horizontal line as a separator for the lines, i have given up hope for a background panel, now looking to use a horizontal line as a spacer/separator.
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Hi,
I have trying to put a panel around some labels that are just getting certain information, to make it look better i have colour schemes. The colour schemes have background colours.
ive added only a small amount of the code, this is the panel function. If anyone can help, much appreciated
Thanks