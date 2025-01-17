Optimization doesn't show all positive results

New comment
 

Hello

i have a problem running optimization on an EA that i am backtesting.

Here's the situation: if i run the optimization assigning 4 EA parameters different values for example
  • moltiplicator from 1.2 to 1.5
  • tp from 20 to 40
  • maxorders from 8 to 12

 i get a bunch of results. I was thinking that i would have gotten ALL possible positive results with all the different combinations of the above parameters.

But then i found out that if i was to run the optimization with only 1 EA parameter to get different values, in this case only 

  • moltiplicator from 1.4 to 1.5

I am getting a result that does not show up in the previous optimization test.

I am running the tests on the same pair, on the same time period with the exact same settings.
I have also tried the same with and without "genethic" option flagged but same result.

So my question is: why in the first test the system is not showing all the real positive combinations and why am i finding another combination only when i run the optimization with only one parameter to optimize?

Thank you all!

[Deleted]  

You are probably using "Fast genetic algorithm" instead of "Slow complete algorithm".

Do you understand the various optimisation options?

Optimization

Select the optimization mode:

  • Slow complete algorithm — testing all possible combinations of selected input parameters.
  • Fast genetic algorithm — search for the best values of input parameters based on the genetic algorithm.
  • All symbols selected in Market Watch — testing of the same set of input parameters with different trading instruments.

For more details about the available types please read: Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help


Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two optimization types are available in the tester. You can select the appropriate one on the Settings tab of the Strategy Tester. In this mode...
New comment