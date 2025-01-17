Optimization doesn't show all positive results
You are probably using "Fast genetic algorithm" instead of "Slow complete algorithm".
Do you understand the various optimisation options?
Optimization
Select the optimization mode:
- Slow complete algorithm — testing all possible combinations of selected input parameters.
- Fast genetic algorithm — search for the best values of input parameters based on the genetic algorithm.
- All symbols selected in Market Watch — testing of the same set of input parameters with different trading instruments.
For more details about the available types please read: Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
Two optimization types are available in the tester. You can select the appropriate one on the Settings tab of the Strategy Tester. In this mode...
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Hello
i have a problem running optimization on an EA that i am backtesting.Here's the situation: if i run the optimization assigning 4 EA parameters different values for example
i get a bunch of results. I was thinking that i would have gotten ALL possible positive results with all the different combinations of the above parameters.
But then i found out that if i was to run the optimization with only 1 EA parameter to get different values, in this case only
I am getting a result that does not show up in the previous optimization test.
I am running the tests on the same pair, on the same time period with the exact same settings.
I have also tried the same with and without "genethic" option flagged but same result.
So my question is: why in the first test the system is not showing all the real positive combinations and why am i finding another combination only when i run the optimization with only one parameter to optimize?
Thank you all!