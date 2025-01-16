Unable to install my indicators

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Hi  I bought 3 indicators and downloaded them without any problem, but later on I am unable to install my indicators.

When I click to download  the page go to the payment page, but when I click to download the free indicator they can download fine.

Can you help me to solve this problem, I can not apply indicators for a long time.

Thank you for your assistance..


Thank you,

Peeranit Rodvanna

Files:
IMG_6978.jpg  739 kb
 

Check Community tab in Metatrader 5, because the Market does not work without login to Community tab.
Community tab in MT5 is located here -

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So, fill Community tab with your login and password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader jounal).
Your login is rodvanna because the ling to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rodvanna

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After that - go to the Market tab - Mt Purchases and install your indicators:

rodvanna
rodvanna
  • 2025.01.16
  • www.mql5.com
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