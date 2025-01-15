Cloud agents are robbing me blind.
If you don't have the pc resources to run optimization of all symbols or all inputs at once, and you can't afford to use Cloud Agents, limit your optimizations to one symbol and one input at a time (with Steps limited to one less than your pc's total CPU cores).
Then you did not do you your due diligence! Before you use MQL5 Cloud, you should be calculating the required cost for the optimisation.
You should always ran a few individual back-tests, and using the maximum duration of those tests, and taking into account your computer's Performance Ratio (PR), you should then calculated how much it would cost to run all the passes in your optimisation.
- www.metatrader5.com
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Then you did not do you your due diligence! Before you use MQL5 Cloud, you should be calculating the required cost for the optimisation.
You should always ran a few individual back-tests, and using the maximum duration of those tests, and taking into account your computer's Performance Ratio (PR), you should then calculated how much it would cost to run all the passes in your optimisation.
25 tasks (only 25 passes) takes 3 hours and 1 minute, then next day 54 tasks takes 2 days, 17 hours and 1 minute?
This has nothing to do with due diligence.
How can 54 tasks take almost 3 days - it is on the cloud, where does my PC resources come in?I have spent a lot of time optimising my EA, and this only started happening recently.
Yes, it has everything to do with due diligence. If you don't do the proper research into how things work and how the cost is calculated then you are operating in ignorance and will suffer the consequences as you have in this case.
Your resources may not be used depending on how you are carrying out your optimisations, but they are the reference point required when calculating the relative duration of a single back test on your computer verses one of the cloud computers with a different performance.
The cloud cost calculations are normalised based on a performance ratio of 100, so you have to do the necessary calculations as I explained and for which I provided a link.
Unknown bugs in your code can easily cause unexpected issues if you have not properly tested and debugged them deeply. This too requires due diligence.
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I will run the same EA, on the same instrument, and it will run quick, and then all of a sudden, it almost wipes my whole account with a 2 days, 17 hours?