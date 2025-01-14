I can't update my MT4 EA in market—Upload ex4 error—I got this error when upgrade my product! - page 2

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I'm getting the same error when I try to upload the ex4.


 
i hope someone checks this and fix it, my clients are waiting for update and i cant do anything.
 
Habib Gholamali Heidari #:
i hope someone checks this and fix it, my clients are waiting for update and i cant do anything.
I've already mentioned this to the service desk. They should be aware of the issue by now. Hopefully it gets fixed soon
 

Recently I also couldn't update my product and the same message notification appeared. 

Thanks for sharing.

At least I know that I am not the only one experiencing similar problems. 

Can not update indicator trading.

 

There is an issue starting from second half 13th January2025 till now after MQL5 Maintenance Works: I can not update current MT4 products and release new MT4 products - always get an error like this:

it always shows flags 60001000 or 50001000.

What caused sush issue and when it could will be fixed?

MT4 product update issue

Right, as I mentioned this issue happened right after MQL Maintenance Works yesterday. I tried to update different MT4 products and issue is always similar. The same problem happens when I tried to release new MT4 product as well.

 

It will be fixed in a few hours, please wait.

Sorry for inconvenience

 
Mine is working again so they fixed it i guess.
 
Looks like Issue was fixed. Thanks a lot for Support team.
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