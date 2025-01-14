I can't update my MT4 EA in market—Upload ex4 error—I got this error when upgrade my product! - page 2
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I'm getting the same error when I try to upload the ex4.
i hope someone checks this and fix it, my clients are waiting for update and i cant do anything.
Recently I also couldn't update my product and the same message notification appeared.
Thanks for sharing.
At least I know that I am not the only one experiencing similar problems.
There is an issue starting from second half 13th January2025 till now after MQL5 Maintenance Works: I can not update current MT4 products and release new MT4 products - always get an error like this:
it always shows flags 60001000 or 50001000.
What caused sush issue and when it could will be fixed?
Right, as I mentioned this issue happened right after MQL Maintenance Works yesterday. I tried to update different MT4 products and issue is always similar. The same problem happens when I tried to release new MT4 product as well.
It will be fixed in a few hours, please wait.
Sorry for inconvenience