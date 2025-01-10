Set up subscription

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Hi all!


i try to subscribe from MQL5 but for some reason it does not do anything.

Luminafee is the selected signal but it comes up with a window:

whatever I do with the links on this page it downloads MT5.

Anyone here can take me through of tis pls?


thank you

 

Download and install MT5 and connect MT5 to your real account (not demo).
After that - use the following procedure about how to subscribe:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instruction
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Download and install MT5 and connect MT5 to your real account (not demo).
After that - use the following procedure about how to subscribe:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instruction
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Hi


Thanks for that. In the search box it does not bring that signal up so I can not click on it...

 
Peter Ombodi #:

Hi


Thanks for that. In the search box it does not bring that signal up so I can not click on it...

Also, my MT5 is a bit different .... in option/community can not enable signal option.


 
Peter Ombodi #:

Also, my MT5 is a bit different .... in option/community can not enable signal option.


This is a demo account, you can't use Signals on demo accounts.

 

Getting there slowly but subscription failing always....

[Deleted]  
Peter Ombodi #: Getting there slowly but subscription failing always....
Did you not read the previous post? You cannot subscribe to a signal with a demo account. Only a real trading account funded with real money, can subscribe to a signal.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Did you not read the previous post? You cannot subscribe to a signal with a demo account. Only a real trading account funded with real money, can subscribe to a signal.
It is NOT demo and there is real money on it!
[Deleted]  
Peter Ombodi #: It is NOT demo and there is real money on it!

That may be so, but your broker has disabled signal subscription on your account. So, you will have to discuss the issue with them.


[Deleted]  
Peter Ombodi #: It is NOT demo and there is real money on it!

According to a quick search on the web, a "preliminary account" is assigned when the user has not yet been fully verified and approved via the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

This may be the reason why your broker has not enabled the signal subscription services.

Either way, you will need to sort it out with your broker.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

According to a quick search on the web, a "preliminary account" is assigned when the user has not yet been fully verified and approved via the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

This may be the reason why your broker has not enabled the signal subscription services.

Either way, you will need to sort it out with your broker.

Thank you Fernando

I’ll check this kyc thing. Signal is now available in community window.
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