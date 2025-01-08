EA updates when using a strategy back tester but doesn't update when using live demo trading
- The backtest tab not showing when using the strategy back tester
- Trading script completely ignores conditional standard
- I need help on how to set EA to trade double time frame
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Okay, thank you.
Your EA code is only detecting a new bar event on the current time-frame (namely the daily chart as per your screenshot).
Hence, your M1 indicators are only updated "daily" and not on every M1 bar.
You need to detect both time-frames independently, and make sure to synchronise the data.
Correction: You are in fact detecting the M1. I missed that. I will look at the code more carefully and get back later.
Your EA code is only detecting a new bar event on the current time-frame (namely the daily chart as per your screenshot).
Hence, your M1 indicators are only updated "daily" and not on every M1 bar.
You need to detect both time-frames independently, and make sure to synchronise the data.
Correction: You are in fact detecting the M1. I missed that. I will look at the code more carefully and get back later.
I really do appreciate how helpful you have been to me! Thank you so much!
Ok, I think I spotted the bug ...
static datetime dtBarCurrentOneMinute = WRONG_VALUE; datetime dtBarPreviousOneMinute = dtBarCurrentOneMinute; dtBarCurrentOneMinute = iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_M1, 0); bool bNewBarEventOneMinute = (dtBarCurrentOneMinute != dtBarPreviousOneMinute); if(bNewBarEvent) {
You are using the wrong variable. You are checking "bNewBarEvent" instead of "bNewBarEventOneMinute".
I did not look any further once I spotted the above bug. There may be other bugs. So, dedicate some time to look for any other bugs.
Ok, I think I spotted the bug ...
You are using the wrong variable. You are checking "bNewBarEvent" instead of "bNewBarEventOneMinute".
I did not look any further once I spotted the above bug. There may be other bugs. So, dedicate some time to look for any other bugs.
Thank you for all your help and wisdom!
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