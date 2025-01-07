MT5 trace and log files
Hi! I ran my EA on my laptop and the MT5 software shutdown but the laptop was still running. Is there a way to check using the trace and log files if my EA script submitted a trade before the shutdown of the MT5 desktop application? I was trading on a [name] demo account.
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
To obtain information about the current account there are several functions: AccountInfoInteger() , AccountInfoDouble() and AccountInfoString() ...
- Questions about VPS configuration
- Standard indicators override?!
- VPS problem
Yes, you can check your log files.
Open your Data Folder and look in:
- Logs: Contains the terminal’s log entries (when you logged in, if a trade was submitted, etc.)
- MQL5/Logs: Contains the EA’s log entries. If your EA prints logs when placing a trade, you’ll see them here (Logging messages).
MQL5 Handbuch: Common APIs / User interaction / Logging messages
- www.mql5.com
Logging is the most common way to inform the user of current information about the program's operation. This may be the status of a regular...
Lukas Roth #:Thank you for the information! How would I know in MT5 if an EA is currently active? I have tried to search online and it constantly says how there would be a smiley face in the corner but in MT5 there is no smiley face in the corner, there is only a blue icon that looks like a graduation hat.
Yes, you can check your log files.
Open your Data Folder and look in:
- Logs: Contains the terminal’s log entries (when you logged in, if a trade was submitted, etc.)
- MQL5/Logs: Contains the EA’s log entries. If your EA prints logs when placing a trade, you’ll see them here (Logging messages).
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Colin Kimble: Is there a way to check using the trace and log files if my EA script submitted a trade before the shutdown of the MT5 desktop application?
Simply search your account's current trades or trade history for "new" activity, using any MetaTrader terminal application (desktop, mobile or web).
Colin Kimble #: How would I know in MT5 if an EA is currently active?
White, is active but trading is disabled. Blue is active and trading enabled.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register