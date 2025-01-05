Not changing value in CSpinEdit
Check the example in the folder Indicators/Examples/Panels/SimplePanel
Thierry Olivier #:
CCheckBox works correctly. Are you sure there is no way?
No it does not work correctly. It may visually check and uncheck, the method 'bool Checked(void)' may return correct value, but it doesn't mean that works correctly.
You can try, set the ids to the control after it is created, in OnInit, and maybe it will work, but the correct is use CAppDialog.
int OnInit() { clSpinEdit_NB.Create(0,"SpinEdit_NB",0,10,190,(10+60),(190+30)); clSpinEdit_NB.MinValue(1); clSpinEdit_NB.MaxValue(20); clSpinEdit_NB.Value(10); clSpinEdit_NB.Id(0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
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Hi. Good time. I created a spin button with the following command, but the value does not change.
Also, I don't want to use it inside the panel. Can anyone help?