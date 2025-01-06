Indicators: Moving Average MTF

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Moving Average MTF:

Moving average with calculated period based on timeframe

Moving Average MTF

Author: 4kk4

 
Automated-Trading:

Moving Average MTF:

Author: 4kk4

MTF means the hability to calculate multiple timeframes simultaneosly, or to calculate data about "another" timeframe besides the current timeframe.

your code is not MTF 

 

This indicator can help to analyze the market.

You can find the 4-hour moving average indicator in the 1-hour timeframe chart on all timeframe charts.

Thus, do not need to switch charts back and forth to check a specific period of moving average indicator relative to the market price on all timeframe.

 
an invention of chart analysis. good job
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