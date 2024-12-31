Potential security issue

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Hi fellows, coders.

A while back i download the following indicator. [redacted]

And since then my MT5 platform can't stop doing some weird things.

First my platform start crashing for no reason, even thought i didn't change anything, nor use something i didn't use before.
In short nothing changes beside this market indicator i downloaded.

Second, my platform became extremely heavy, launching it can take up to 10mn. It's like some heavy process are running in background.

Initially i thought it was an external issue. So i duplicate my platform (with all the files beside the market indicator); but this duplicate worked flawlessly.
Consolidating my sentiment that the issue may come from that indicator.

Now the things that left me speechless was the appearance of a weird account out of nowhere.
 

My screen wasn't even big enough to display everything.
Impossible to delete the account, if i even try to interact with it, my platform just crash and the windows got automatically close without even trying to send a report (like what ?!)

So now that i shared this, can someone potentially explain what's going on ??? 
 

[Deleted]  

There is no security issue, nor is it regarding the Market product. You have file corruption, most probably due to a hardware issue.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Did I Get Hacked?

Ryan McKenrick, 2022.09.27 22:13

So I had a random account I do not recognize that has a server name in a different language I think it was Chinese. Now when I log into my broker I can't look at charts or change the timeframes

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck, 2022.06.12 11:41

Hi,

after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:

  • all connections to the broker servers are lost
  • Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:

Any ideas what happened here?

Matthias

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44

You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?

If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.

 
...OR your metatrader is a beta version. MetaQuotes Demo appears when you have used the installer from this site. You should only, ever, use an installer from a brokers website, as the metaquotes servers are flakey, have been known to not work for a week, and the installer is almost always a beta testing version. There have been many many threads discussing issues with both that demo server AND such installer downloaded from this website.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
...OR your metatrader is a beta version. MetaQuotes Demo appears when you have used the installer from this site. You should only, ever, use an installer from a brokers website, as the metaquotes servers are flakey, have been known to not work for a week, and the installer is almost always a beta testing version. There have been many many threads discussing issues with both that demo server AND such installer downloaded from this website.
This suggestion is not correct. If something is corrupted it's because been corrupted on OS side, not because metaquotes provide faulty downloads.

I'm personally using metaquotes platforms since more than 5 years, never used branded platforms from brokers, and I never had a similar problem.
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