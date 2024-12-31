Potential security issue
There is no security issue, nor is it regarding the Market product. You have file corruption, most probably due to a hardware issue.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ryan McKenrick, 2022.09.27 22:13So I had a random account I do not recognize that has a server name in a different language I think it was Chinese. Now when I log into my broker I can't look at charts or change the timeframes
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck, 2022.06.12 11:41
Hi,
after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:
- all connections to the broker servers are lost
- Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44
You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?
If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.
...OR your metatrader is a beta version. MetaQuotes Demo appears when you have used the installer from this site. You should only, ever, use an installer from a brokers website, as the metaquotes servers are flakey, have been known to not work for a week, and the installer is almost always a beta testing version. There have been many many threads discussing issues with both that demo server AND such installer downloaded from this website.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi fellows, coders.
A while back i download the following indicator. [redacted]
And since then my MT5 platform can't stop doing some weird things.
First my platform start crashing for no reason, even thought i didn't change anything, nor use something i didn't use before.
In short nothing changes beside this market indicator i downloaded.
Second, my platform became extremely heavy, launching it can take up to 10mn. It's like some heavy process are running in background.
Initially i thought it was an external issue. So i duplicate my platform (with all the files beside the market indicator); but this duplicate worked flawlessly.
Consolidating my sentiment that the issue may come from that indicator.
Now the things that left me speechless was the appearance of a weird account out of nowhere.
My screen wasn't even big enough to display everything.
Impossible to delete the account, if i even try to interact with it, my platform just crash and the windows got automatically close without even trying to send a report (like what ?!)
So now that i shared this, can someone potentially explain what's going on ???