MQL5 Expert Advisor Problem
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Mehmet Bekir:
I'm trying to make a expert advisor via mql5 but I'm taking these errors anyone can help ?
';' - open parenthesis expected SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 114 73
add brackets after Point like so Point()
same on every line with that error.
code button.
Mehmet Bekir #: this is the whole code
Your code seems to be the result of generating it with ChatGPT (or other A.I.) as it has mixed MQL4 and MQL5 code.
If that is the case, then we will not help you, because it generates horrible code. Consider the Freelance section for such requests.
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- 2024.12.23
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Mehmet Bekir #:
implicit conversion from 'number' to 'string' SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 97 28
search the website. we do not spoon feed newbies here.and just like the moderator said, I agree, looks like you have mixed mt4 and mt5 code together. I agree with moderator, I think that you did NOT create this code yourself.
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I'm trying to make a expert advisor via mql5 but I'm taking these errors anyone can help ?
trade.Buy(lotSize, Symbol(), ask, ask - StopLoss * Point, ask + TakeProfit * Point);
')' - open parenthesis expected SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5
trade.Sell(lotSize, Symbol(), bid, bid - StopLoss * Point, bid + TakeProfit * Point);
',' - open parenthesis expected SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 84 66
')' - open parenthesis expected SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 84 92
if (PositionSelect(i))
implicit conversion from 'number' to 'string' SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 97 28
double newStopLoss = currentPrice - TrailingStop * Point;
';' - open parenthesis expected SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 106 73
double newStopLoss = currentPrice + TrailingStop * Point;
';' - open parenthesis expected SMC_Swing_Trader.mq5 114 73