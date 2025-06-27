Real Ticks (absent / discarded / mismatch) - (real ticks absent for x minutes out of x total minute bars within a day)
It sounds like you have a problem with ticks in the specified period of the history. You should check the history and/or the custom symbol generator.
EURUSD is most likely added to the tester to calculate your balance in USD. Choose EUR in the tester or enable pips only calculation mode.
This is not really an error. This is an issue with your broker not having real ticks data and low history quality. It might be that the real tick history couldn't be located on the server where it tried to download it from. You could try connect MT5 to different servers to see if it can source the real tick history from a different server (or else email the broker).
I'm using a custom symbol, the data is tick data downloaded from [redacted], I will contact them but it's not looking like their problem.
Thanks
I am getting these messages in the Journal tab when running a EA test.
It happens with EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, and more.
It happens in two different computers.
It happens for two different EAs.
It happens while testing 1 year from June 2024 and June 2025.
Real ticks are missing for too long and the EAs behave randomly. I cannot duplicate the same .set file results in back to back tests.
What is the problem?
thank you
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Hello! I have a problem when backtesting a custom symbol "GER40".
When I do a backtest, the first trade opens but printing some errors (log attached below). This error makes the visual test freeze for some seconds and if it's not done visually it still appears in the log of course. The error says something about real ticks absent and the interesting part is that is loading EURUSD ticks and syncronizing them, when I'm on a completely different symbol (GER40).
This error ONLY APPEARS on the first trade of whatever backtest I do that includes the year 2023. (But the EURUSD load and synchronization appears always whatever the years).
THE ERROR DOES NOT APPEAR when the backtest is done from 2015 to 2016 or from 2015 to 2020 neither from 2015 to 2022. So the problem seems to be the 2023 year. If I only test the 2024 year theres no error too. (Log attached too).
What could be the problem? Thanks!