Scrollbar works, but content does not move
Hi, none has any ideas? What is the secret of the scroll bars? ;)
Thanks in advance
Thanks in advance
Snow5345 #:
Hi, none has any ideas? What is the secret of the scroll bars? ;)
Thanks in advance
Hi, none has any ideas? What is the secret of the scroll bars? ;)
Thanks in advance
There is no secret. Look at the example in Indicators/Examples/Panels/SimplePanel. There is used a list view, which implements methods for scrolling. If ListView does not suit you need look at how scroll bars is used in the class CListView and implement your own scrolling methods.
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:
There is no secret. Look at the example in Indicators/Examples/Panels/SimplePanel. There is used a list view, which implements methods for scrolling. If ListView does not suit you need look at how scroll bars is used in the class CListView and implement your own scrolling methods.
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Does anybuddy can tell me, how the CScrollV works?
I have a CScrollV in my Panel, an the CScrollV Element packt with dummys. One is allway overlapping down there, but most confusing is:
And here is the Code:
What did I not understand? What is missig? Everything else works (Spinner, Combobox, ...)
I studdyed the internet for 2 Days... nothing.
A Big thank you in advance!!!