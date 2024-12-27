High DISK (SSD) Usage While Optimizing - page 3
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You forgot to say you are using a Mac ! Not sure what is the impact, I don't have one to check.
And around 16 GB for the backtest only. It's all normal.
P.S: Not related to the RAM/Disk issue, but your trading log is full of errors. Also the trades stopped in 2019 for a backtest supposed to run up to December 2024.
Im not using Mac, I said the components of my PC on the original post.
Should we check the RAM used for the optimization?
Yeah, those issues seem to be data related, werid.
Thanks!
Im not using Mac, I said the components of my PC on the original post.
Should we check the RAM used for the optimization?
Yeah, those issues seem to be data related, werid.
Thanks!
No Mac ? Why is the file you sent showing this when I unzip it ?
The ram used for optimization is the same, just multiply that amount for each agent. Obviously you can hardly use more than 1 agent without changing your test period.
The number of ticks include USDJPY as even if you are using a custom symbol, the profit is in JPY and your account in USD, so the Tester needs USDJPY data to convert profit currently.
You could try using this option :
These are the points I picked up from a quick scan of the log. I did not study it in depth.
Testing date range ...
First and last transactions ... (no trades after 2019.09.26).
Over 19999 invalid stops modifications (the text editor stopped counting, so there was probably much more) ...
Final memory usage metrics ...
This means that for a maximum of 32GB, you will only be able to run 3-4 threads.
However, this is inconclusive as the EA stopped transacting after 2019.09.26.
Yes, that can be seen in the logs. The tester proceeds to collect historical data for the real "USDJPY" symbol (not only the custom symbol "USDJPY Dukascopy FTMO").
Something in the code is referencing the normal "USDJPY" symbol instead of your custom symbol, forcing the tester to carry out the collection of the extra historical data.
These are the points I picked up from a quick scan at the log. I did not study it in depth.
Testing date range ...
First and last transactions ... (no trades after 2019.09.26).
Over 19999 invalid stops modifications (the text editor stopped counting, so there was probably much more) ...
Final memory usage metrics ...
This means that for a maximum of 32GB, you will only be able to run 3-4 threads.
However, this is inconclusive as the EA stopped transacting after 2019.09.26.
You are right, I misread, so I added numbers wrongly to get a total of 16GB.
Though I find strange it's only 8GB for 382 millions ticks...anyway, that's details.
Good news!
After disabling and enabling every part of my code I found the problem.
As you guys said, there was a trade modification not working correctly, and that was causing too many logs = no memory = no optimizations.
After modifying the code and eliminating that error the optimizations are running smooth.
Thanks a lot for helping me diagnose the problem.
These are the points I picked up from a quick scan of the log. I did not study it in depth.
Testing date range ...
First and last transactions ... (no trades after 2019.09.26).
Over 19999 invalid stops modifications (the text editor stopped counting, so there was probably much more) ...
Final memory usage metrics ...
This means that for a maximum of 32GB, you will only be able to run 3-4 threads.
However, this is inconclusive as the EA stopped transacting after 2019.09.26.
Hello Fernando, thanks a lot for the help, I did resolve the problem using some info that you gave me, however I have a new problem that is related but I made a new topic because its a different type of error. If you have some time I would love to have some help, thanks a lot!
The new topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478627
Yes, that can be seen in the logs. The tester proceeds to collect historical data for the real "USDJPY" symbol (not only the custom symbol "USDJPY Dukascopy FTMO").
Something in the code is referencing the normal "USDJPY" symbol instead of your custom symbol, forcing the tester to carry out the collection of the extra historical data.
Hello Again! The problem came back...
As I previously mentioned on comment #26 deleting part of my code worked as a solution to the bunch of errors about "failed modifying the stop", and the memory was free to run again, but it came back in other way, the modify stops error is not here but the optimization doesn't advance.
The problem was high disk usage, but now it's not related to the disk anymore, now the optimization doesnt advance, no matter disk usage, more details below.
When I start an optimization on USDJPY or EURUSD from 2015 to 2024, the optimization starts but doesn't advance, only doing the first generation. When I do a simple backtest (no optimization) I found some errors (log attached) at the start of the backtest that say:
This error disappears when I test from 2016 to 2022, and every other try that excludes the 2015 and 2023 years.
IMPORTANT: Looks like its a data problem from the 2015 and 2023 years buuut the WEIRD thing is that in the LOG FILES of the EURUSD and the USDJPY the ERROR DATES are exactly the same (from 2023/11/16 to 2023/12/07). Isn't that weird? Maybe theres a problem elsewhere and not in the data?
What do you guys think?