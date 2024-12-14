ToolBox bug / error

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Hi, on Mt5 for Mac this morning did something that I truly do not know and now I can re size or re store the toolbox characteristics / configurations / settings

Re install it and nothing hapend, do I need to delete something? Where can I get a new and correct configuration tool? 

How can I fix it?

 

Many users, myself included, have found running MT5 on macOS to be tricky due to compatibility issues. One solution that works well is using Windows via Parallels Desktop on your Mac. This setup tends to be stable, allowing you to focus on your trading strategy without worrying about toolbox characteristics or other configuration/technical headaches.

In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758

MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
  • 2023.12.30
  • Gloria Li
  • www.mql5.com
Hello Guys! I am happy to install and run the MT5 MacOS (13.4.1) Build 4120 on M1 Macbook Pro successful...
 
Holguinmora:

Hi, on Mt5 for Mac this morning did something that I truly do not know and now I can re size or re store the toolbox characteristics / configurations / settings

Re install it and nothing hapend, do I need to delete something? Where can I get a new and correct configuration tool? 

How can I fix it?


  1. Read this thread (just several posts only) about HowTo: the market watch is gone !

  2. Data Folder on Mac -
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
  • 2023.12.30
  • Gloria Li
  • www.mql5.com
Hello Guys! I am happy to install and run the MT5 MacOS (13.4.1) Build 4120 on M1 Macbook Pro successful...
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