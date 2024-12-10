Connection Errors on MQL VPS
MQL5 VPS chooses the location closest to your broker's server.
Your own location is totally irrelevant.
Check this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/463523#comment_52613540
Hi, help pleeeeese problem is '' 6553993:failed to get logs [1001]connect failed ''...my vps is acting strange and EA purchases not registering..
- 2024.03.04
- robin geyser
- www.mql5.com
Hi, help pleeeeese problem is '' 6553993:failed to get logs [1001]connect failed ''...
Also check these:
A firewall or antivirus program on your computer might be blocking the MT5 platform's connection to the MQL5 VPS server.
- Temporarily disable the firewall or antivirus and test again. If this resolves the issue, add MT5 to the exception list of your firewall or antivirus program.
The MT5 terminal might not be functioning properly due to a bug or corrupted files.
- Restart the MT5 terminal and try again.
- Update the MT5 platform to the latest version if one is available.
- If the issue persists, reinstall the MT5 terminal.
Finally these may be helpful:
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
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Hey there,
Can anyone explain why I'm seeing all these errors in these errors in the journal?
Just trialling the MQL VPS. It's connected me to Japan even though I am based in Australia.
Any help appreciated thanks.