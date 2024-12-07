Different drawdown results when running single test vs optimized test
rotemy:There was a problem with calculating this parameter.
Anyone knows why it might happen?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is the MT5 Strategy Tester checking drawdown every tick? It seems to me it's not.
fxsaber, 2024.10.24 08:41
b4640, I confirm.
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16006 #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) double GetEquityDD() { static double MaxEquity = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); static double MaxDD = 0; const double Equity = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); if (Equity > MaxEquity) MaxEquity = Equity; else MaxDD = MathMin(MaxDD, Equity - MaxEquity); return(MaxDD); } void OnTick() { static const bool Init = !GetEquityDD() && OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 1, Ask, 0, 0, 0); GetEquityDD(); } double OnTester() { // return(!NormalizeDouble(GetEquityDD() - TesterStatistics(STAT_EQUITY_DD), 2)); return(GetEquityDD()); }
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Hey all,
I run optimized tests, selected a result that I liked and run the single test but even though the number of positions and profit was the same, the drawdown wasn't. See images. Anyone knows why it might happen?
This is how I run the single test
This is how I run the optimized test
Thanks